Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT'


2025-06-05 08:04:36
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH -- Kuwait Hajj Mission: The plan to escort pilgrims to the holy sites of Mount Arafat and Muzdalifah region is successful.

GAZA -- At least 70 Palestinians are killed and over 189 others wounded in a series of Israeli occupation airstrikes on Gaza Strip.

GAZA -- Four journalists are martyred in an airstrike by the Israeli occupation forces on Al-Mamadani Hospital in Gaza City.

NEW YORK -- The United Nations pays tribute to 168 aid workers who lost their lives in 2024, including 126 personnel in Gaza.

BRUSSELS -- NATO defence ministers agree to spend five percent of GDP on defence in order to build a stronger, fairer, more lethal Alliance.

WASHINGTON -- US slaps sanctions on four ICC judges in response to "illegitimate actions targeting the United States and Israel." (end) gb

