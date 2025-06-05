Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT'
GAZA -- At least 70 Palestinians are killed and over 189 others wounded in a series of Israeli occupation airstrikes on Gaza Strip.
GAZA -- Four journalists are martyred in an airstrike by the Israeli occupation forces on Al-Mamadani Hospital in Gaza City.
NEW YORK -- The United Nations pays tribute to 168 aid workers who lost their lives in 2024, including 126 personnel in Gaza.
BRUSSELS -- NATO defence ministers agree to spend five percent of GDP on defence in order to build a stronger, fairer, more lethal Alliance.
WASHINGTON -- US slaps sanctions on four ICC judges in response to "illegitimate actions targeting the United States and Israel." (end) gb
