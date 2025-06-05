Rider Justice Powers The 2025 Thunder Valley National

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lakewood, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Rider Justice - a leading motorcycle law firm in Colorado - is revving up the action as a sponsor of theat Thunder Valley Motocross Park. As Round 3 of the Pro Motocross Championship, this adrenaline-charged Saturday promises world-class racing, festival vibes, and unmatched views of every heart-pounding lap.

What to Expect on Race Day



Epic Venue: Open-air festival seating and nearly 360° track visibility let attendees catch every battle for the podium.

Sponsor Village: Meet industry leaders and explore interactive exhibits-all just steps from the races. Smoothie Pit Stop: Recharge between laps at the Rider Justice tent, where the motorcycle-powered smoothie machine blends icy treats all afternoon.







Scott O'Sullivan, Founder of Rider Justice, serves smoothies made from a motorcycle-powered smoothie machine.

"Thunder Valley is where horsepower meets heart," said Scott O'Sullivan , founder of Rider Justice. "We fight for Colorado riders 365 days a year, so it's only natural we bring something refreshing to the track-literally. Grab a smoothie, cheer on the pros, and celebrate the freedom of two wheels with us."

Plan Your Day



Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Location: Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, CO

Gates Open: 8:00 a.m. | Opening Ceremonies: 11:30 a.m. | First Gate Drop: Noon

Tickets: Available now at tvmx (festival-style seating included) Rider Justice Tent: Center of Sponsor Village

Throttle up the weekend. Meet the Rider Justice crew, cool off with a complimentary smoothie, and lock in a chance at prizes that'll keep the summer stoke alive.

Why Rider Justice?

For more than 25 years, Rider Justice has championed and protected the Colorado motorcycle community-on the road, in the courtroom, and at landmark events like Thunder Valley. From safety advocacy to powerhouse legal representation, we turn our passion for riding into results for injured motorcyclists statewide.







Rider Justice | The Motorcycle Advocacy Arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm

