Future Electronics Supports Children's Mental Health With Donation To George Hull Centre

MENAFN - GetNews)



Future Electronics' Build Hope Together foundation recently provided a donation to The George Hull Centre for Children and Families to support mental health services for youth, marking the beginning of a meaningful partnership during the Centre's 40th anniversary year.

Toronto, Canada - June 5, 2025 - Future Electronics, through its newly established Build Hope Together foundation, is proud to announce a recent donation to The George Hull Centre for Children and Families, a leading Toronto mental health organization celebrating 40 years of service. This contribution will support the Centre's continuum of evidence-based mental health programs serving infants, children and youth up to age 18.

The George Hull Centre has established itself as a teaching centre affiliated with the University of Toronto, providing critical mental health services ranging from prevention programs to specialized treatment. Their work addresses an urgent need, as statistics show 70% of adult mental illness begins in childhood, while 5 out of 6 Ontario children with diagnosable disorders currently don't receive needed treatment.

"Supporting youth mental health aligns perfectly with our foundation's mission to create meaningful community impact," said Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing at Future Electronics. "The George Hull Centre's 40-year legacy of clinical excellence makes them an ideal partner as we continue Build Hope Together's initiatives."

The Centre's comprehensive approach includes community clinics, residential programs, in-home services, and specialized classroom treatments. Early intervention through these programs can reduce mental health problems by 60-75%, demonstrating the transformative potential of timely care.

We are delighted that Future Electronics' Build Hope Together project has chosen to support children's mental health," said Ryan Lester, Chief Development and Marketing Officer at George Hull Centre. "I'm looking forward to working together to recognize, celebrate, and grow this new partnership."

The Build Hope Together foundation reflects Future Electronics' commitment to addressing pressing social needs through strategic partnerships with impactful organizations. Both parties are exploring additional collaboration opportunities to amplify their shared vision of mental wellness from infancy through adulthood.

For more information on Future Electronics' charitable or sustainable initiatives, visit the link below:

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit .