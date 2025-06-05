Tutors International Welcomes First-Ever Level 7 Qualification For Tutors As Major Step Towards Professional Recognition

The new PGCert in Professional Tutoring (PGPT) is specifically tailored to the unique demands of 1:1 and small group tutoring, combining rigorous pedagogical training with essential modules on safeguarding, communication, business acumen, and reflective practice. Tutors International, a long-time advocate for improved standards and regulation in tutoring, recognises this qualification as a valuable and necessary step forward.

"This qualification is an essential step towards what parents have long expected - a structured pathway to train professional tutors," said Adam Caller , Founder of Tutors International . "It clearly marks progress in formally recognising the skills unique to tutoring, and we warmly support this development as a critical milestone towards comprehensive standards."

What this means for parents and tutors

In 2024, Tutors International conducted a survey of UK parents, revealing that 93% mistakenly believed private tutors were required to have formal qualifications or be registered with a regulatory body .

Currently, tutoring remains largely unregulated, placing significant responsibility on parents to verify tutors' credentials independently.

Julia Silver , Founder of Qualified Tutor , stated:

"We've spent five years building the case for higher standards and professional recognition in tutoring. demonstrates that tutoring is not a side hustle - it's a professional practice deserving structured recognition."

Supporting future development in tutoring qualifications

The PGCert PT provides excellent training in tutoring methodologies and professional competencies, and Tutors International would like to see future courses incorporating formal assessments of subject-specific knowledge. Tutors International remains committed to supporting ongoing developments toward comprehensive professional standards that blend pedagogical training and verified subject expertise.

Adam Caller continued

"Right now, anyone can call themselves a private tutor. There's no formal qualification, training requirement, or regulatory oversight, placing the entire burden on parents to verify credentials and ensure safety. It's both unfair and potentially risky.

"For more than a decade, we've advocated for qualifications reflecting the unique skill set of private tutors. This PGCert PT addresses critical pedagogical aspects, marking a valuable milestone toward fully professionalised tutoring. Parents should view this qualification as part of broader due diligence, including careful validation of tutors' subject-specific expertise."

The PGCert PT comprises two modules:



PGPT4001: The Developing Tutor - Foundations in pedagogy, curriculum, safeguarding, and business planning PGPT4002: The Effective Tutor - Impact measurement, real-world tutoring (36 hours), and reflective portfolio development

Delivered online, the course offers flexible, live instruction with personalised academic support and full University of Worcester certification.

Registration is now open for the first cohort

Applications are open for the September 2025 intake.

An e-Open Day will take place on Sunday 8 June, with induction in early September.

Learn more and apply:





About Tutors International

Tutors International ( ) is the world leader in tailored private tutoring placements, specialising in full-time residential education for ultra-high-net-worth families. Founded by education consultant Adam Caller in 1999, the company is known for its meticulous recruitment, discretion, and bespoke matching process that prioritises the child's unique educational needs. Tutors International is a vocal advocate for raising standards and accountability in the private tutoring industry.

About Qualified Tutor

Qualified Tutor ( ) is a UK-based training organisation and professional community for tutors, founded by former school leader Julia Silver. The organisation offers CPD-accredited training, a growing membership network, and now the first-ever postgraduate qualification for tutors. Its mission is to raise standards in tutoring by building a collaborative, values-led professional identity for tutors around the world.

SOURCE Tutors International