Eylsia Set To Launch 'Queen Of The Game': A Revolutionary Trilogy And Television Series

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eylsia, the emerging Filipina pop star, is gearing up for the prelaunch of "Queen of the Game," the first installment in an ambitious trilogy and accompanying television series. Utilizing groundbreaking technology from her company, Worldipi, Eylsia has reimagined her voice and image, setting the stage for an exciting comeback in the music industry.

"At just 14, I won the Irish Open and went on to compete at Wimbledon and the US Open," Eylsia reflects on her early achievements. "But my journey has always been about pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers. With 'Queen of the Game,' I aim to inspire others to embrace their own power and potential."

Eylsia's impressive resume includes serving as Vice President of a record label that showcased legendary artists such as Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and Pavarotti. She also made history as the youngest college president in the United States and acquired the intellectual property powerhouse Worldipi , as well as the luxury brand Nicolas of Palm Beach .

Lisa Pamintuan, President of Nicolas of Palm Beach, emphasizes the significance of Eylsia's journey: "Eylsia embodies the spirit of innovation and resilience. Her ability to reinvent herself in a challenging industry is truly inspiring, and we are thrilled to support her vision with the Nicolas of Palm Beach brand."

With the innovative technology from Worldipi, Eylsia has successfully recreated her voice and image, finding her place as a pop artist amid a crowded social media landscape. "Wouldn't we all love to turn back the clock a bit?" she adds. "I'm excited to share my music and message with the world."

In addition to her music, Eylsia is in active negotiations with a streaming company for a new series titled "The Other Side." This series will explore the impact of AI, featuring the groundbreaking technologies developed by Worldipi, including one of the world's first Superapps.

"Queen of the Game" will also highlight themes of women's empowerment, aligning with Eylsia's mission to uplift and inspire. "As a true Queen of the Game, I want to create a platform that showcases the strength and resilience of women everywhere," she asserts.

Fans can catch Eylsia's highly anticipated music video this weekend, marking the beginning of an exhilarating new chapter in her career.

