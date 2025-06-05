Dental Assistant School Of Houston Announces Summer 2025 Opening Of New Conroe Location

Dental Assistant School of Houston opens a new Conroe location in June 2025! Train in 12 weeks, hands-on, and graduate debt-free. Limited spots-apply now!

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dental Assistant School of Houston is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Conroe. Beginning June 2025, aspiring dental professionals in Houston, Texas have a new allied healthcare option: a 12-week dental assistant program that includes in-person, hands-on training in a real dental office. The school aims to educate aspiring dentistry workers on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants.“As Montgomery County continues to grow, our need for more well-trained dental assistants is critical to the local dental community,” said Dr. Gerlach, a partnering doctor with Dental Assistant School of Houston - Conroe.“This program not only helps address critical staffing shortages, but also empowers students to build life-long careers without taking on student loan debt. It's a win-win for both the students and Montgomery County."Conroe's newest dental assistant school prepares students to work alongside other professionals in the dental field, through a curriculum that helps students graduate debt-free in 12 weeks. Students participate in onsite, hands-on labs through a local dental partner clinic. They conclude the certification with an 80-hour externship, one that allows learners to work under the direct guidance of experienced dental professionals in Texas.The goal is to make hands-on, dental assistant training accessible while helping students to graduate debt-free and save tens of thousands of dollars compared to traditional training options. To accomplish this goal, Dental Assistant School of Houston's latest Conroe campus offers flexible payment options. Students can choose to pay in full or choose from a variety of plan options. Students can also work with the school to create a custom payment plan that aligns with their budget and needs.By attending Dental Assistant School of Houston at Conroe, students will grow industry-ready in weeks, developing skills in office sterilization, dental anatomy and physiology, radiography, dental instruments, and digital charting. Additionally, students train on administration skills in billing and coding, maintaining patient electronic health records, and general office management.“Opening a dental assistant school in Conroe aligns with our commitment to make career-focused education more accessible,” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege .“We're proud to support local students as they gain the skills and confidence to enter a fast-growing and essential profession.”Once students complete their certification through Dental Assistant School of Houston, they're eligible to find employment in a variety of dental clinics within their community.Limited seats are available. Interested individuals can apply to reserve their seat by visiting the website at houstondentalassistant.About Dental Assistant School of HoustonDental Assistant School of Houston educates aspiring dental assistants on the skills and certification they need to become dental assistants. Dental Assistant School of Houston - Conroe is licensed and regulated by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Students who complete this program receive a Certificate of Completion, a Basic Life Support (BLS) certification card through the American Heart Association, and a Registered Dental Assistant (RDA) license upon passing the RDA exam through the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners (TSBDE). Additionally, students will need to pass the radiology exam through the University of Texas Health Science Center- San Antonio (online course), which is approved by TSBDE. The exam cost is covered by the school.About ZollegeZollege was founded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, a dentist who found it difficult to find properly trained dental assistants to hire. Since then, Zollege has grown to operate 140 campuses across the United States, in partnership with local doctors and dentists. Each year, they help 6,000 students graduate debt-free and find success in dental and medical assistant careers.About Conroe Dental Health & Cosmetic CentreConroe Dental Health is a trusted, family-focused dental practice serving the Conroe, Texas community with compassionate, comprehensive care. Led by Dr. Michael Gerlach, our team provides a full range of general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry services-including preventive cleanings, dental implants, same-day crowns, and advanced laser dentistry. We prioritize comfort, quality, and long-term oral health using state-of-the-art technology in a warm, welcoming environment. Whether you're seeking routine care or a complete smile transformation, Conroe Dental Health is committed to helping you and your family smile with confidence.Learn more at conroedentalhealth###

Justin Shook

Zollege Management, Inc.

+1 512-636-7323

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.