Record Mosquito Activity And West Nile Virus Cases Surge In Las Vegas

Aedes aegypti mosquito

Preventive Pest Control

Las Vegas sees record mosquito surge and West Nile cases; SNHD urges prevention. Local pest control companies providing mosquito treatment.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is reporting an unprecedented surge in mosquito activity and West Nile virus (WNV) cases across the Las Vegas Valley, marking one of the most active mosquito seasons in recent history.As of early June 2024, SNHD has identified 91 mosquito pools, comprising 3,081 mosquitoes from 16 ZIP codes, testing positive for WNV. Additionally, two mosquito pools, comprising 46 mosquitoes from two ZIP codes, have tested positive for the virus that causes St. Louis encephalitis .The Health District's Mosquito Surveillance Program has also received an increased number of complaints from the public about mosquito activity. Increased awareness and reporting of mosquito activity are attributed to the expansion of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes throughout the region. In 2025 so far, SNHD has set 1,048 traps in Clark County in a total of 61 zip codes and collected a total of 12,641 mosquitos. These are sent to the Southern Nevada Public Health Lab to be identified and analyzed for potential viruses.“We have seen a very active mosquito disease surveillance season,” said Vivek Raman, Environmental Health Supervisor at SNHD. Human cases of West Nile virus have spiked dramatically, with 20 people testing positive in 2024-a stark increase compared to just two cases in 2022 and none in the previous two years.SNHD urges residents to take proactive measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites and protect themselves from bites:.Eliminate Standing Water: Regularly inspect and empty containers that can hold water, such as buckets, plant saucers, and bird baths..Use Insect Repellent: Apply EPA-registered repellents containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535..Wear Protective Clothing: When outdoors, especially during dawn and dusk, wear long sleeves and pants..Ensure Proper Screening: Keep windows and doors screened to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes.Residents experiencing increased mosquito activity are encouraged to report it to SNHD's Mosquito Surveillance Program at (702) 759-1633.Pest Control Companies Combatting Mosquito InfestationsIn response to the escalating mosquito problem, pest control companies across Las Vegas are intensifying their efforts to provide effective mosquito management solutions. These companies are employing integrated pest management strategies that focus on both immediate relief and long-term prevention.Preventive Pest Control Las Vegas , for instance, utilizes a comprehensive approach to mosquito control. Using special traps, population control of mosquitos is possible. "We have seen an increase in mosquito activity every year for the last 4 years and with recent rains, expect to see more." say Director of Operations, Blake Hardy.Residents are encouraged to seek professional pest control services to protect their homes and communities from mosquito-borne illnesses.For more information on mosquito surveillance and prevention, visit the Southern Nevada Health District's website: .

Blake Hardy

Preventive Pest Control

+1 702-649-0019

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.