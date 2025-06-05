Lamar's Donuts Joins The Salvation Army For National Donut Day Give-Away

The duo will give away donuts to military personnel & LaMar's visitors Friday

- Matt Joslin, LaMar's President/COODENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LaMar's Donuts & Coffee and The Salvation Army will celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, June 6, by distributing 468 dozen fresh donuts to active military and emergency services personnel throughout the Denver metro area, including at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora.Donut lovers are also welcome to visit any LaMar's location in the Denver metro area to receive one free glazed donut per person and to support the services The Salvation Army provides in our local communities.National Donut Day, first established in 1938 by The Salvation Army in Chicago, pays tribute to the "Donut Lassies" – volunteer women who served donuts and coffee to soldiers on the front lines during World War I. The Donut Lassies served up to 9,000 donuts daily to American soldiers during WWI and WWII and their original recipe can be found on the Intermountain Division website at imsalvationarmy.“We're thrilled to partner with LaMar's Donuts again this year,” says Major Nesan Kistan, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army in the Intermountain Division.“Their generous support allows us to keep this beloved tradition going – a reminder that we're still serving on the front lines of society.”“We invite everyone to take part in honoring good food, history, community, and compassion by having a LaMar's donut and supporting The Salvation Army's mission on National Donut Day,” says Matt Joslin, LaMar's President/COO.About LaMar's DonutsAfter developing his original donut recipe as a teenager in 1933, Ray Lamar opened the first LaMar's Donuts in Kansas City, Missouri. Today the franchised chain has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska and Arizona. LaMar's has won numerous awards and favorable reviews by such publications as The New Yorker and Gourmet magazine and was the first donut to be reviewed and acclaimed by Zagat, the world's most trusted guide to restaurants. LaMar's Donuts are proclaimed by many as "simply a better donut." Visit LaMars for more information.About The Salvation Army USAThe Salvation Army annually helps nearly 24 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at nearly 7,000 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit TSA Intermountain Division or SalvationArmyUSA.

Jennifer Forker

The Salvation Army

+1 303-242-1947

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.