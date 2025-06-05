Zia Visible Releases Free Tool To Turn Youtube Comments Into Actionable Content Insights
Free tool from New Mexico SEO agency helps creators extract YouTube comments and turn them into content ideas using AI prompts.
SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zia Visible , a local SEO agency based in Northern New Mexico, today announced the official launch of YouTube Comment Scraper , a free, no-code tool that helps creators, marketers, and researchers quickly extract YouTube comments and video transcripts for fast audience insights.
Designed to be simple and fast, the tool lets users paste up to three YouTube video URLs and instantly receive a downloadable CSV that includes:
- Video URL
- Video ID
- Video Title
- Comment Author
- Comment Text
This clean structure makes it easy to analyze viewer sentiment, identify questions, spot content gaps, and discover new ideas-all without touching code or wrangling with the YouTube API.
From Comments to Content: Built for AI Prompting and SEO Research
YouTube Comment Scraper goes beyond data extraction. Each download comes with a set of copy-ready prompts tailored for ChatGPT or other AI tools-so users can turn raw comments into:
Fresh video or blog content ideas
Summarized audience sentiment
Product or feature requests
Targeted SEO content gaps
Voice-of-customer patterns
Unlike other solutions that rely on APIs or paid scrapers, YouTube Comment Scraper is 100% free, browser-based, and ready to use at .
