Engel & Völkers Tallahassee Celebrates Market Entry With Launch Party

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - June 05, 2025 - Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the launch of its newest franchise, Engel & Völkers Tallahassee, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and launch party held May 22, 2025, at its shop located at 1425 Market St. The event welcomed community members, real estate professionals and local leaders, including representatives from the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, to celebrate the brand's official entry into Florida's capital city.

“The launch event was a great way to introduce Tallahassee to Engel & Völkers,” said Carrie Cason, License Partner of Engel & Völkers Gainesville and Engel & Völkers Tallahassee.“The energy and enthusiasm from the community were inspiring. We're proud to bring a globally recognized brand to this dynamic city and are fully committed to building something extraordinary here.”

While the complete buildout of Engel & Völkers Tallahassee remains ongoing, the launch event functioned as an introduction of the brand and its advisors, providing an initial preview of the services Engel & Völkers will offer to the region. The team is currently serving clients and actively recruiting leading local real estate professionals in anticipation of the formal grand opening later this year.

“Carrie has consistently demonstrated that luxury is about service-not price-and she's bringing that mindset to Tallahassee,” said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida.“Her track record in Gainesville proves what's possible when great leadership meets the power of our global platform. We're proud to support her continued growth.”

Cason's expansion into Tallahassee builds on the early success of Engel & Völkers Gainesville, which ranked among the top 10 brokerages in its market during its first year. The brokerage quickly established itself as a dominant player, achieving an average sales price more than 40-percent higher than the local market average. The team has represented numerous record-breaking transactions, including the $5 million sale of Snooty Fox Farm and the $4.25 million sale of Double Barrel Ranch, further cementing their position as trusted advisors for high-value properties. With a proven track record in a similar university-driven market, the team is well positioned to deliver the same level of elevated service and success in Florida's capital city.

Tallahassee is a strategic fit for Engel & Völkers, a global luxury brand known for serving sophisticated and discerning clientele. As the state capital and home to Florida State University, Tallahassee attracts politicians, international professionals, scholars, and affluent individuals who value the elevated service, global reach, and refined real estate experience that Engel & Völkers provides.

Press contact:

Kaitlin Weigelt, Marketing and Brand Manager

Email: ...

Tel: (239) 348-9000

