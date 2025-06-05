Headfirst Launches Stylish Bike Helmet And Achieves First Crowdfunding Milestone

MENAFN - GetNews) Dutch innovative helmet combines perfect fit, smart brake light and multi-impact protection for the modern rider.







Too big, uncomfortable and unattractive – the traditional bike helmet doesn't appeal to the modern cyclist. With the rise of e-bikes and a new generation of urban cyclists, there's a growing need for a helmet that does more than just protect. Dutch brand headfirst offers this solution by reinventing the bike helmet with their Echo Pro: a stylish accessory that offers better protection and matches the style of today's urban cyclist. The company's Kickstarter campaign reached its first funding goal within a week of launch, demonstrating strong market demand for innovative cycling safety solutions.







Patented SafeFit technology revolutionizes helmet design

Nearly 35% of adults and 95% of children wear poorly fitting bike helmets, reducing protection effectiveness by up to 50% (Source PM ). headfirst addresses this critical safety gap with breakthrough technology that ensures optimal fit while delivering the style and comfort modern cyclists demand. The innovative system makes adjusting the helmet's fit as simple as styling hair - simply push the helmet onto the head to secure it and press both thumb buttons to release.

The helmet is suitable for any head type, fits immediately and stays firmly in place – a common pain point with existing helmets. This innovative approach adapts to different head shapes and sizes, allowing the helmet to grow with children from age 4 through their teenage years.







Initial testing demonstrates that the SafeFit technology provides twice the protection effectiveness at the back of the head compared to conventional helmet designs, addressing a critical vulnerability in traditional cycling safety equipment.

"Traditional helmets are often too large, uncomfortable, and visually unappealing," explains Daan Zoetmulder, founder of headfirst helmets. "With the Echo Pro, we wanted to create a helmet that looks as good as it protects. We believe that the safest helmet is the one people actually want to wear."

Multi-impact meets smart technology







Designed for the modern and commuter lifestyle, the Echo Pro serves as a comprehensive safety solution for cycling, skating, and scooting. The helmet incorporates advanced multi-impact EPP materials instead of traditional EPS foam, allowing it to withstand multiple light impacts. As safety remains the primary concern, the helmet requires replacement after serious impacts or when visible damage occurs to the outer shell.

The integrated smart brake light system represents another technological breakthrough. Motion sensors automatically activate a bright rear signal when the rider brakes, enhancing visibility in dense urban traffic during both day and night conditions. The system operates autonomously, requiring no user intervention while significantly improving cyclist safety.

Sustainability innovation drive material choices







Environmental responsibility influences headfirst's manufacturing processes. The Echo Pro incorporates recycled materials, including chin straps made from repurposed fabrics. The modular design enables easy component replacement and end-of-life recycling, reducing waste while extending product lifespan.

Dutch design excellence through strategic partnerships

headfirst developed the Echo Pro through collaboration with award-winning APE Design Studio and manufacturing partnership with Strategic Sports, the world's largest helmet manufacturer. This combination ensures production quality and global distribution capabilities while maintaining innovative design vision.

The Amsterdam-based approach reflects Dutch cycling culture's emphasis on practical elegance, creating a product that seamlessly integrates safety functionality with contemporary urban aesthetics. The helmet's clean lines and sophisticated color options appeal to style-conscious cyclists who previously avoided traditional helmet designs.

The Kickstarter campaign' rapid success validates strong consumer demand for innovative cycling safety solutions. Early backers receive significant discounts, with retail availability planned for November 2025 at $169.







About headfirst

headfirst creates innovative cycling safety equipment combining superior protection with contemporary design and sustainable materials. Based in Amsterdam, the company develops products for modern urban cyclists who demand both safety and style.

Campaign Information

Kickstarter: fect-fi

Press kit: images and videos