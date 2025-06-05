Imran Syed, CEO Of Hatchproof And Former Instapage Chief, Joins Mobiz Board Of Directors As Chairman.

MENAFN - GetNews) Enterprise Operator and SaaS Veteran Tapped to Accelerate Growth and Strategic Expansion







San Francisco, CA - Mobiz, the leader in personalized mobile marketing, announces the appointment of Imran Syed as Chairman to its Board of Directors. Syed, now CEO of Hatchproof and the former CEO and Chairman of Instapage, brings a proven record of scaling SaaS businesses and driving successful exits.​

​Before Instapage, Syed was Regional Vice President at Oracle Marketing Cloud, where he led global consulting for Fortune 1000 clients. He drove Expert, Advisory, and Transformational services across multiple product lines-impacting programs at some of the world's largest brands and unlocking hundreds of millions in enterprise value. His leadership spanned North and Latin America, helping Oracle expand its enterprise footprint and build scalable, high-performing service models.​







​At Hatchproof, Syed now focuses on aligning people and performance with Agentic AI. He brings deep experience in GTM, product, and enterprise partnerships-key to supporting Mobiz as it scales its personalization platform and explores strategic paths forward.​

​“I'm excited to join Mobiz at such a critical moment,” said Syed.“The team has built something powerful, and I look forward to helping unlock the next level of growth and value.”​

​Mobiz CEO Greg Chen added:“Imran's enterprise mindset and track record of building high-performing companies in personalization and martech make him a huge asset to our board. We're lucky to have him.”​

​To learn more, visit and for insights on Hatchproof and Instapage, or head to to explore Mobiz.​