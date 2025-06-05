Salt Athletic Debuts First Short Film, What We Carry, Highlighting Ultimate Frisbee Athlete Yina Cartagena's Story

MENAFN - GetNews)Salt Athletic, a sports technology company, has released its first-ever short film titled What We Carry. This five-minute documentary-style piece offers an intimate look into the life of Yina Paola Cartagena, a professional ultimate frisbee player originally from Medellín, Colombia, whose journey through sports is helping redefine representation and belonging on the international stage.







Directed by Kelly McKay, a collegiate soccer captain turned filmmaker, What We Carry captures Cartagena's growth from being the only girl on her first team in Colombia to becoming one of the top players in the sport. Today, she plays for the Colombia National Team, Revolution Ultimate, and serves as the co-captain of New York Gridlock. In 2024, she was named first runner-up in Ultiworld's Offensive Player of the Year Awards and recognized as one of the Top 10 Women's Club Players.

“Yina's story is one of resilience, identity, and leadership,” said McKay.“She represents the kind of athlete who leads without asking permission, someone who carries both the weight of her own dreams and the expectation of communities who see themselves in her.”

McKay's direction brings a unique perspective to the storytelling, capturing both the internal and external elements that shaped Cartagena's journey.“This film is more than a player or a sport,” added McKay.“It's about claiming space, creating community, and reimagining what success looks like when the odds aren't in your favor.”

The short film is a narrative that speaks to the broader theme of ambition, inclusion, and legacy in modern sports. Through Cartagena's lens, What We Carry explores what it means to show up, stand out, and lead in spaces where few have gone before. It resonates across women's sports, team dynamics, and the broader experience of athletes who often compete without the infrastructure, recognition, or support systems common in other sports.

“We're passionate about athletes and the lives they lead,” said Rafael de la Vega, the CEO of Salt Athletic.“Our products exist to support athletic lifestyles, but this project goes deeper. Yina's story represents the kind of determination and impact that mirrors why we started Salt Athletic in the first place: to make the athletic lifestyle more sustainable, supported, and seen.”

As a company founded by athletes for athletes, Salt Athletic continues to evolve its mission to not only provide quality gear but also to amplify the stories of individuals changing the culture of sport.

The short film is available on both Instagram and YouTube.







About Salt Athletic

Salt Athletic is a sports technology company developing performance-driven athletic cleat bags and apparel designed to meet the demands of active lifestyles. Founded by athletes, the company integrates silver and carbon-based odor control technology into its products, combining innovative design with practical function to support cleaner, smarter gear for everyday sport.

