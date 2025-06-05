Dr. Carmen Bell-Ross To Speak At The Amour Women Work Community Tea With Titans

The Amour Women Work Community (AWWC), a newly opened coworking and wellness space founded by Canetha Amour-Porter, will host its signature event, Tea with Titans, on June 10. Designed to help women build meaningful connections and step confidently into their purpose, the gathering will feature Dr. Carmen Bell-Ross, leadership coach and founder of SP Grace and the College Smarter method, who will share insights on building intentional relationships and professional support systems.

Held in AWWC's elegant, women-focused space in Troy, Michigan, the event is built around the theme of finding your“Power Tribe,” a trusted group of people who help elevate your vision and keep you grounded in your values. With tea, conversation, and community at the center, Tea with Titans creates a setting where women can slow down, listen, and connect with purpose.

Dr. Carmen Bell-Ross brings years of experience helping women across industries gain clarity and scale their impact through community.“Whether you're an entrepreneur, leader, or creative, intentionally attracting the right people, your tribe, is key to scaling your impact with clarity, confidence, and purpose,” said Dr. Carmen.“At Tea with Titans, we'll explore practical strategies for skillfully building a team that aligns with your mission and can help you win in bigger ways than you ever thought possible.”

The experience includes complimentary tea and light refreshments in a welcoming environment designed for deep connection and reflection. Free parking is available on-site, and no membership is required, making it easy for women at all stages of their professional and personal journey to attend.

Tea with Titans is one of AWWC's core experiences, and this edition puts the spotlight on Dr. Carmen Bell-Ross. As the featured speaker, she brings her signature clarity and inspirational wisdom to help women connect, grow, and build the kinds of communities that truly support their purpose. Her presence at this event reflects the power of shared leadership and intentional connection.

To attend this powerful gathering and become part of the AWWC community, reserve your seat here: bit/teawithtitans .

About Dr. Carmen Bell-Ross

Dr. Carmen Bell-Ross, founder of SP Grace, is a leadership consultant and workforce development specialist with 20 years of experience empowering people through professional development and executive coaching. With dual doctoral studies and a proven track record of success, she now offers an innovative program that helps students literally get“college smarter” faster and stand out in the busy, competitive application process for being themselves and showcasing it in a completely ELEVATED way.

