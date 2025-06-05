Guide To Raising Champions. A Parent's Guide To Junior Golf Success

Renowned golf coach Glen Bowen, a Certified Professional with the United States Golf Teachers Federation (USGTF) and United States Golf Association (USGA) member, proudly announces the release of his latest book,“Junior Golfers: The Parents Guide .” This comprehensive guide is a must-read for parents navigating the exciting yet complex world of supporting their young golfers. With over two decades of coaching experience and as the inventor of the USGA-approved Firecracker golf tee, Bowen brings unparalleled expertise to this essential resource.

Junior Golfers: The Parents Guide is uniquely tailored to address the challenges and opportunities parents face in fostering their child's love for golf. Unlike traditional golf manuals focused on technique, this book emphasizes the parental perspective, offering practical strategies to create a supportive environment, balance competition with enjoyment, and nurture life skills such as discipline, resilience, and sportsmanship. From selecting age-appropriate equipment to understanding tournament etiquette and managing the mental and physical demands of the sport, Bowen provides actionable advice for every stage of a junior golfer's journey.

The book covers critical topics, including effective communication with coaches, understanding golf's rules and penalties, and preparing for collegiate golf opportunities. It also includes a detailed glossary of golf terminology, ensuring parents can confidently engage with their child's experiences. His dedication to his students enriches Bowen's insights-past, present, and future-making this guide both heartfelt and authoritative.

“Golf is more than a game; it's a platform for building character and lifelong skills,” says Bowen.“This book equips parents to guide their young golfers with confidence, ensuring they thrive both on and off the course.” Whether your child is a beginner or an aspiring competitor, Junior Golfers: The Parents Guide offers a roadmap to foster their passion while maintaining balance and joy in the sport.

Available now, this book is an invaluable addition to any golfing family's library. Join the countless parents and young athletes who will benefit from Bowen's wisdom and passion for the game. For more information or to purchase Junior Golfers: The Parents Guide, visit major book retailers or contact the publisher directly.

Glen Bowen is a Certified Professional Golf Coach based in Salado, Texas, with a distinguished career in golf instruction. A Vietnam War veteran and inventor of the award-winning Firecracker golf tee, Bowen is also the author of several acclaimed golf books, including Scoring Magic and Mind Over Mulligan.

Book Name: Junior Golfers: The Parent's Guide Book

Author Name: Glen Bowen

ISBN Number: 1967441111

