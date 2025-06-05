Delara Home Nominated For Newsweek's 2025 Readers' Choice Award For Best Sheets

Tampa, FL - Delara Home is honored to announce its nomination in Newsweek's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards in the“Best Sheets” category. This recognition underscores the brand's commitment to delivering luxurious, sustainable bedding that combines comfort, quality, and eco-friendly practices.

The Readers' Choice Awards are editorially driven, with nominees selected by a panel of experts across various fields. Delara Home's inclusion reflects its dedication to excellence in the home textiles industry.

Voting for the Readers' Choice Awards begins on Thursday, June 5 at noon ET and concludes on Thursday, July 3 at 11:59 am ET. Supporters are encouraged to cast their votes for Delara Home during this period.

“Being nominated for Newsweek's Readers' Choice Award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability,” said Akshay Bahl, Founder and CEO of Delara Home.“We are dedicated to providing our customers with bedding that not only offers exceptional comfort but also aligns with eco-conscious values.”

For more information on the awards and to participate in the voting process, please visit Newsweek's Readers' Choice Award . For more information on Delara Home and to shop their products, please visit .

About Delara Home

Delara (meaning "being close to the heart") is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand pioneering innovation in home essentials. We redefine comfort by crafting intelligently designed bedding, towels, rugs, sleep accessories, and décor; each engineered for superior performance, longevity, and sustainability. At the heart of Delara is innovation; we challenge traditional home goods by integrating cutting-edge materials, advanced weaving techniques, and sustainable practices to create products that enhance everyday living. Our mission is to transform how people shop for home essentials, making eco-friendly, high-quality solutions accessible to all. With a deep commitment to quality, sustainability, and thoughtful design, we ensure that every Delara product is more than just an item; it's an experience built for comfort, durability, and a better future.