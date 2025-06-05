Southtown Web Design & Digital Marketing Now Serving Austin, TX Businesses With SEO, Web Design & Digital Marketing Services

MENAFN - GetNews)Southtown Web Design & Digital Marketing, a trusted name in web design and SEO for San Antonio businesses, is proud to announce an expansion of services to themarket.

Known for helping businesses grow their online presence through custom website design, SEO strategy, and targeted digital marketing , Southtown Web Design is now welcoming clients across Austin and Central Texas.

"We've worked with clients throughout Texas for years," said Michael Lorenzana, owner of Southtown Web Design & Digital Marketing. "As demand has grown from Austin-area businesses, we felt it was time to officially expand our offerings and dedicate a team to supporting the Austin community."

Austin businesses can now take advantage of:



Custom Website Design & Development

Local SEO & Multi-Location SEO

Google Business Profile Optimization

Targeted Google Ads Management Content Writing & SEO Strategy



Southtown Web Design's new Austin digital marketing services page provides more details about the agency's services now available to businesses in the Austin area.

For more information, visit .