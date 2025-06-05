Frio RV Park Offers Exclusive Discounts For Extended Stay RV Travelers In Pearsall, TX
Located just off I-35, Frio RV Park is a popular choice for RVers working in the area, seasonal travelers, and those seeking a quiet, friendly place to stay for a month or longer.
"We've seen an increasing number of RV guests looking for extended stays, whether for work, travel, or lifestyle reasons," said Ben Briscoe, owner of Frio RV Park. "We wanted to make it easier and more affordable for them to enjoy our park and community."
The park's extended stay discounts apply to:
-
Monthly RV site rentals
Long-term stays (multi-month)
Frio RV Park offers full hook-up sites, free Wi-Fi, on-site laundry, and a convenient location near restaurants, stores, and local services - making it a great choice for extended RV stays in Pearsall.
"We welcome everyone - whether you're a traveling professional, snowbird, or full-time RVer," Briscoe added. "Our goal is to provide a safe, clean, and friendly place where extended stay guests feel right at home."
To learn more about extended stay RV options and current discounts, visit the park's Pearsall RV Park page .
Frio RV Park proudly serves travelers from across Texas and beyond.
