Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest Highlights Year-Round Lawn Care Programs For San Antonio Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest is helping Converse area homeowners achieve greener, healthier lawns with its year-round lawn care programs, designed to promote strong turf, control weeds, and improve overall lawn health throughout every season.

Based in Converse, Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest proudly serves San Antonio, Converse, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Boerne, and surrounding communities with comprehensive lawn care and pest control services.

"We understand that Texas lawns face unique challenges - from hot, dry summers to unexpected cold snaps," said a spokesperson for Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest. "Our year-round programs are built specifically for this climate, providing the consistent care needed to keep lawns looking their best all year long." - Joe Ortega (Owner/Founder)

The company's lawn care programs include:



Seasonal fertilization

Pre- and post-emergent weed control

Lawn aeration

Targeted pest control Soil health improvements



"A healthy lawn isn't a one-time treatment - it takes consistent attention throughout the year," the spokesperson added. "Our programs are designed to give homeowners peace of mind, knowing their lawn is being properly cared for every season."

For more information about year-round lawn care programs or to request a free inspection, visit Thick Green Healthy Lawn & Pest website.