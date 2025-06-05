The 7Th Annual Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo Returns August 17 Where Culture, Community & Commerce Collide
The 7th Annual Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo is set to take place on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast. This year's theme,“Crowned in Confidence,” celebrates the empowerment and pride of the Black community through beauty, culture, and commerce. The event will feature dynamic panel discussions on entrepreneurship, wellness, and self-love; live hair artistry showcases; wellness screenings; and a vendor marketplace with over 50 Black-owned brands.
Minneapolis, MN - One of the Twin Cities' most anticipated cultural events is back for its seventh year! The Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo will take place on Sunday, August 17, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the Delta Hotel by Marriott in Minneapolis. This high-energy event brings together entrepreneurs, beauty professionals, creatives, and community members for a full day of empowerment, education, and celebration.
This year's theme,“Crowned in Confidence,” honors the power, pride, and presence of Black beauty and culture. More than just a beauty expo, this annual experience is where culture, community, and commerce collide - a dynamic space for connection, creativity, and collaboration.
"The Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo was created to provide a space that amplifies Black-owned businesses and celebrates our unique beauty, culture, and brilliance,” says Tephanie Delaney, founder and producer of the event.“This is more than an expo - it's a movement.”
Highlights Include:
Dynamic Panel Discussions on entrepreneurship, wellness, beauty, and self-love
The Cut-Off Showcase featuring live hair artistry from master barbers and stylists across the country
The Health Bar providing free wellness screenings and education
The Beauty Panel spotlighting trends, techniques, and business strategies from top beauty leaders
Vendor Marketplace featuring over 50 Black-owned brands
Tickets & Vendor Opportunities
Tickets are available now at . Early purchase is highly encouraged. Vendor spaces are also open for small businesses ready to make meaningful connections and elevate their visibility.
For media credentials, sponsorship inquiries, or interviews, please contact partner
About the Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo:
Launched in 2017, the Twin Cities Hair & Beauty Expo is the Midwest's premier event celebrating Black beauty, culture, and entrepreneurship. It is committed to creating inclusive and empowering experiences that unite the community while spotlighting the brilliance of Black-owned brands.
Legal Disclaimer:
