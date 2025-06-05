Audiobooks Market To Hit USD 56.09 Billion By 2032, Booming At 26.4% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights
|
Event
|
Description and Impact
|
Rising Popularity of Subscription-based Streaming Services
|
|
Shift Towards Remote Work and Learning
|
|
Rapid Advancements in AI-powered Text-to-speech Technology
|
Competitor Insights
Key companies listed in audiobooks market research report:
- Google LLC
- Apple Inc.
- Amazon, Inc.
- Audible, Inc.
- Storytel AB
- Rakuten Group, Inc.
- Scribd
- Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc.
- Downpour
- F. Howes Ltd.
- Playster (Softonic International S.A.)
- LibriVox
- RBMedia
- OverDrive, Inc.
- Kobo
Buy this Complete Business Research Report:
Key Developments
In March 2025, Rakuten Kobo launched new unlimited audiobook and eBook subscription in Singapore. The new service will give avid readers unlimited access to Kobo's library of more than 2 million eBooks and 300,000 audiobooks at an affordable monthly rate.
In May 2025, Audible expanded its audiobook catalog by introducing AI-powered narration and translation tools for publishers. This initiative aims to bring new audiobooks to life through the company's fully integrated AI production technology.
In October 2024, Spotify launched audiobooks, including exciting works of Saskia Noort, Gael Faye, and Joel Dicker, across Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.
About Us :
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment