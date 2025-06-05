Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Audiobooks Market To Hit USD 56.09 Billion By 2032, Booming At 26.4% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights


2025-06-05 07:10:50
(MENAFN- GetNews)


"Audiobooks Market"The global audiobooks market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient, hands-free entertainment. With the rise of smartphones, smart speakers, and streaming platforms, audiobooks have become a preferred format for readers on the go.

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global audiobooks market size is projected to expand at a prolific CAGR of 26.4%, growing from USD 10.88 Bn in 2025 to USD 56.09 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for audiobooks is anticipated to increase at a rapid pace during the assessment period.

Based on genre, fiction segment is expected to dominate the industry, accounting for a revenue of around USD 6.99 Bn in 2025.

By target audience, adult category is anticipated to account for more than 3/4 of the global audiobooks market share in 2025.

North America audiobooks market is estimated to be valued at around USD 4.75 Bn by 2025, owing to increased popularity of audiobooks.

As per Coherent Market Insights' latest audiobooks market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to account for over one-fourth of the global industry in 2025.

Get Sample Pages:

Rising Preference for Convenient Dosage Forms Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights' latest audiobooks market report highlights major factors spurring the industry's growth. One such prominent growth driver is the rising consumer demand for convenient, on-the-go content consumption.

Modern consumers often seek flexible ways to consume content while multitasking. This is where audiobooks step in. They cater to this need by allowing users to listen during commutes, workouts, or other activities where reading a physical book or e-book is not feasible.

The demand for convenient content consumption is particularly strong among urban professionals as well as students and frequent travelers. This enhanced convenience and accessibility offered by audiobooks is expected to contribute to market's expansion during the forecast period.

High Cost and Piracy Issues Limiting Growth

The prospective audiobooks market outlook appears optimistic. However, high production costs and piracy issues are expected to limit market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Producing audiobooks is a more complex and costly process compared to traditional print books or eBooks. This cost barrier poses a big challenge, especially for smaller publishers.

Audiobook piracy is also becoming a growing concern, undermining legitimate sales as well as discouraging investing in new content. These challenges collectively hamper the overall audiobooks market demand.

Ask for Customization Report:

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones Creating Growth Opportunities

The widespread use of smartphones and other portable devices is making audiobooks more accessible than ever. Consumers can easily download or stream audiobooks on-the-go, enhancing the convenience factor. Therefore, increasing penetration of smartphones and high-speed internet, especially across developing regions, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for audiobook companies.

Many platforms are expanding their offerings, including fiction, non-fiction, children's books, and self-help education. This will open new revenue-generation streams for the audiobooks market during the assessment period.

Emerging Audiobooks Market Trends

Growing popularity of podcasts is positively impacting the audiobooks industry. As more consumers become accustomed to long-form audio content, many podcast listeners are exploring audiobooks as a complementary format, supporting market growth.

Personalization trend is penetrating its roots into the audiobooks industry. Companies now use AI-driven algorithms to refine personalized recommendations based on individual tastes as well as listening habits.

Subscription-based models are gaining traction across various regions. Platforms like Spotify and Audible are offering extensive audiobook libraries for a fixed monthly fee. These models encourage users to explore and consume more content.

Leading audiobook service providers are integrating advanced technologies like AI to reduce production costs as well as improve audio quality. For instance, in May 2025, Audible introduced AI-powered narration and translation tools for publishers to streamline audiobook production and enhance global accessibility. Such innovations are expected to boost expansion of the audiobooks market.

Analyst's View

“The global audiobooks market is expected to record tremendous growth, owing to increasing smartphone and internet penetration, surging demand for convenient, on-the-go content consumption, and easy availability of audiobooks across different platforms,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Audiobooks Market

Event

Description and Impact

Rising Popularity of Subscription-based Streaming Services

  • Description : Platforms like Spotify and Apple Music are expanding their audiobook offerings.
  • Impact: Integration of audiobooks into popular streaming platforms is expected to enhance consumer access and convenience, contributing to audiobooks market growth.

Shift Towards Remote Work and Learning

  • Description: There is a growing demand for educational and professional development audiobooks.
  • Impact: This emerging trend will lead to increased sales growth in non-fiction and self-help audiobook categories.

Rapid Advancements in AI-powered Text-to-speech Technology

  • Description : Audiobook providers are integrating advanced technologies to reduce cost and improve audio quality.
  • Impact : Availability of affordable audiobooks will further boost the audiobooks market value in the coming years.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in audiobooks market research report:

- Google LLC

- Apple Inc.

- Amazon, Inc.

- Audible, Inc.

- Storytel AB

- Rakuten Group, Inc.

- Scribd

- Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc.

- Downpour

- F. Howes Ltd.

- Playster (Softonic International S.A.)

- LibriVox

- RBMedia

- OverDrive, Inc.

- Kobo

Buy this Complete Business Research Report:

Key Developments

In March 2025, Rakuten Kobo launched new unlimited audiobook and eBook subscription in Singapore. The new service will give avid readers unlimited access to Kobo's library of more than 2 million eBooks and 300,000 audiobooks at an affordable monthly rate.

In May 2025, Audible expanded its audiobook catalog by introducing AI-powered narration and translation tools for publishers. This initiative aims to bring new audiobooks to life through the company's fully integrated AI production technology.

In October 2024, Spotify launched audiobooks, including exciting works of Saskia Noort, Gael Faye, and Joel Dicker, across Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

About Us :

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

MENAFN05062025003238003268ID1109643474

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search