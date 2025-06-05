Griggs Publishing Announces Artificial Intelligence (AI) Guide To Create Films, Automating Many Steps In The Production Process

MENAFN - GetNews)



Damian Griggs, CEO of Griggs PublishingFilmmakers can now use AI to make a complete movie a little at a time with“Al Film Production: A Simplified Guide”

PORTLAND, Ore. - June 5, 2025 - Griggs Publishing today announced the introduction of its groundbreaking AI film-creation pipeline guide, designed for new and experienced filmmakers to create a movie in incremental steps. The company's“Al Film Production: A Simplified Guide” implements artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate film-making through small, incremental steps. This process stands in contrast to the traditional need to stay on a timeline and budget to make a film all at once. The AI helps create the film through short segments using 2-minute videos. These segments are then combined to make an entire movie.

“AI innovation is incredibly helpful with continuity,” said Damian Griggs CEO of Griggs Publishing.“The challenge is to keep everything consistent, including characters, backgrounds, style, and sound, so the scenes look and feel the same from one segment to the next. The AI reads your screenplay to find scenes, characters, dialogue, and stage directions. AI also assists the filmmaker with the movie's look through its scene visual generation module.”

The AI automated film pipeline assembles films out of the segments, in what Griggs Publishing characterizes as“a semi-consistent method to create proofs of concepts for films.” AI organizes all parts of a movie, offering tools that organize a digital list in the form of a JSON file that breaks down a script into details for each small video scene or segment and a voice generation module which gives characters a voice, converting written dialog from a script into spoken audio, using character voices.

Additional groundbreaking tools from Griggs include AI application programming interface (API) services like ElevenLabs, Bark, XTTS, or OpenTTS, which are“messengers” that let the filmmaker use these specialized voice-making tools.

For more information and interview requests, visit:

And email:

...