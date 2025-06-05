Ariana Designs & Interiors Unveils 13,500-Square-Foot Luxury Suncadia Retreat

MENAFN - GetNews) Full-service Pacific Northwest design firm completes multi-year architectural and interior project in Cle Elum, WA

BELLEVUE, WA - June 5, 2025 - Ariana Designs & Interiors, a full-service design-build firm based in Bellevue, WA, announces the successful completion of a four-year luxury home design project in Suncadia, Washington. The 13,500-square-foot custom vacation home was designed to host multigenerational gatherings and stands as a testament to the firm's integrated expertise in architecture and interiors.







A Showcase of Intentional Pacific Northwest Design

Situated in the forested resort community of Suncadia, this bespoke residence merges elegance with functionality. Ariana Designs & Interiors completed the project's unique design, crafting architectural layouts and fully curated interiors to meet the owners' exact vision. The firm, known for its Pacific Northwest design philosophy, emphasized seamless transitions between communal gathering areas and private retreats, establishing a fluid balance ideal for extended family living.

"This project represents the core of what we do, bringing our clients' vision to life through intentional, collaborative design," said Ariana Anderson, CEO of Ariana Designs & Interiors. "From the floor plan to the finishes, every detail was selected with purpose, designed to support the lifestyle and values of the family who will enjoy this home for generations."

Bespoke Entertainment Meets Luxury Interiors

At the center of the Suncadia retreat is a one-of-a-kind speakeasy-inspired entertainment suite, tailored for memorable moments. Complete with a full bar, poker room, shuffleboard, ping pong, and pool tables, the space was designed to deliver visual impact while maintaining practical usability. This hallmark feature illustrates the firm's commitment to blending lifestyle with luxury interiors.

Renowned across Kirkland interior design and Bellevue home renovation markets, Ariana Designs & Interiors continues to push boundaries in boutique interior design Seattle projects and beyond. The Suncadia home also incorporates spa-style bathrooms, refined private suites, and high-efficiency kitchen layouts, all constructed with precision and elegance.

Integrated Full-Service Design-Build Capabilities

As a full-service design firm Seattle homeowners trust, Ariana Designs & Interiors handles every phase from initial architectural planning to final furnishing in Redmond to Mercer Island design-build, and custom homes in Clyde Hill, the team applies its expertise to a wide range of Pacific Northwest luxury homes.

This custom vacation home design showcases how thoughtful collaboration between architectural and interior disciplines can deliver elevated living spaces catering to daily use and extended hosting.

Building the Future of Washington Vacation Home Design

With a growing portfolio that includes Medina estate interiors, designer homes in Cle Elum, and celebrated as a top architectural designer in Bellevue, Ariana Designs & Interiors is reinforcing its position as a leader in luxury design-build Washington projects. This Suncadia retreat exemplifies the firm's commitment to sophisticated, site-specific solutions rooted in client lifestyle and regional aesthetics.

About Ariana Designs & Interiors

Ariana Designs & Interiors is a Kirkland, WA-based design firm offering full-service architectural and interior design solutions. Specializing in high-end residential projects, the firm delivers cohesive, client-driven environments from boutique interior renovations to expansive custom vacation homes throughout the Pacific Northwest.





