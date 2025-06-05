Microcap Movers: EHVVF, DTREF, YGTFF, SWISF, AIBT Redefining AI, Mining, Robotics And Cybersecurity In 2025

These forward-looking companies aren't just riding the wave-they're engineering it. Whether through AI-driven recruitment tools, robotic personal care devices, gold-rich breccia systems, or ultra-secure diplomatic communication platforms, each is building real solutions to market inefficiencies. With tailwinds from megatrends like digital transformation, national security, and energy transition, investors may find compelling upside potential in these under-the-radar tickers as they scale in high-demand verticals.

Ehave, Inc. (OTC: EHVVF): Accelerating AI Disruption with $10M Acquisition and has made a bold entrance into the $700 billion AI talent-tech space with the acquisition of AIHeadHunter , a next-gen AI-powered recruitment platform. The deal-valued at $10 million-includes software, IP, branding, and performance earnouts, marking a major milestone in Ehave's mission to scale applied AI platforms that solve real-world inefficiencies. AIHeadHunter's platform is already proving transformative, slashing hiring time by 85% and recruitment costs by 70%.“This acquisition underscores our long-term vision to incubate and scale high-impact technologies,” said Ehave CEO Ben Kaplan.

Dateline Resources (OTC: DTREF) (ASX: DTR): Unlocking Multi-Million Ounce Gold & REE Potential in California and is gaining strong market traction after new geological data suggests its Colosseum Project could host significantly more gold and rare earth element (REE) resources than previously estimated. The project boasts a JORC-compliant resource of 1.1 million ounces of gold and a reported NPV of $550 million. Newly interpreted gravity, geochemical, and MT survey data point to a broader breccia pipe system-sparking plans for an expanded exploration program and aims to uplist to the OTCQB in 2025.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT) (OTCQB: YGTFF): Confirming Deep Gold Potential at Campbell Shear and continues to deliver on its gold-focused exploration strategy at the historic Con Mine Option Property in the Northwest Territories. The company intersected anomalous gold and silver more than 600 meters below the mine , validating deeper mineralization of the Campbell Shear (CS). With a historical high-grade intersection of 12.63 g/t Au over 1.7m and recent confirmation from hole GTCM25-056A, CEO Gerald Panneton stated the CS gold potential has now been firmly established-allowing Gold Terra to pivot resources toward near-surface targets.

AIBotics (OTC: AIBT): Launching World's First AI Massage Robot and a subsidiary of Ehave, is redefining personal care with its Phill Robot , the world's first AI-powered massage, scratch, and caress robot. Engineered with a 35-inch foldable arm and 15-pound massage force, the Phill Robot blends intelligent therapy with space-saving design. Following a crowdfunding success-meeting its goal in just 24 minutes-AIBotics is now finalizing a pilot program with a high-performance recovery facility to bring the robot to elite wellness lounges.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR): Defending Diplomats with Swiss-Based Privacy Tech. As cyberattacks escalate against global diplomats and U.S. government officials, Sekur Private Data Ltd. is taking a decisive step-launching a Government and Diplomatic Corps division in Washington D.C. Sekur's proprietary communications suite provides ultra-secure, Swiss-hosted encrypted messaging, email, and VPN services with no data mining or location tracking . Priced at $90/month per user, it offers privacy tools tailored for VIPs, leaders, and national security operatives-amid documented hacks on ProtonMail, Telegram, and open-source platforms.

