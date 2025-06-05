Graves Disease Drugs Market 2034: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Therapies, Statistics, Revenue, Prevalence, And Companies By Delveinsight
"Graves Disease Drugs Market"Graves' Disease Companies are Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Apitope International NV, AV7 Limited, Medtronic, Pfizer, Sanguine Biosciences, Tourmaline Bio Inc., Horizon Pharma USA Inc., Quintiles Inc., European Commission, Viridian Therapeutics Inc., Innovent Biologics Co. Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche and others.
(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's “Graves' Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Graves' Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Graves' Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Graves' Disease Treatment Market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next few years, driven by advancements in treatment modalities and increasing awareness of the condition. The pipeline for Graves' Disease Therapeutics includes promising candidates that aim to not only treat acute attacks but also prevent recurrence.
The Graves' Disease market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Graves' Disease market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Graves' Disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Graves' Disease market.
Key Takeaways from the Graves' Disease Market Report
In May 2025, Immunovant Sciences GmbH announced results of a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 2b Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of IMVT-1402 as Treatment for Adult Patients With Graves' Disease
In May 2025, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced results of an Open-Label Biomarker Study of BHV-1300 in Graves' Disease
In January 2025, Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an oral small molecule therapy for thyroid eye disease, announced topline results on the efficacy and safety of linsitinib from the Phase IIb/III LIDS trial in patients with active, moderate to severe TED.
In September 2024:- Immunovant Sciences GmbH- A Phase 3, Multi-center, Randomized, Quadruple-masked, Placebo-controlled Study of Batoclimab for the Treatment of Participants With Active Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). To evaluate the efficacy of batoclimab 680 milligrams (mg) subcutaneous (SC) once a week (QW) for 12 weeks followed by 340 mg SC QW for 12 weeks versus placebo on proptosis responder rate at Week 24.
In September 2024:- Amgen- The study consists of a randomized double-masked, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter trial with an optional open-label treatment period for proptosis non-responders who complete the Double-masked Treatment Period. The main objective of the study is to evaluate the effect of teprotumumab subcutaneous administration versus placebo on the proptosis responder rate (ie, the percentage of participants with a ≥ 2-mm reduction from Baseline in the study eye without deterioration [≥ 2-mm increase] of proptosis in the fellow eye) at Week 24.
As per DelveInsight's estimates, Graves' disease is the primary cause of hyperthyroidism, responsible for 60–80% of cases. Despite this prevalence, it is relatively uncommon, impacting roughly 1.2% of the US population.
According to American Thyroid Association (2024), more than 12% of the US population will develop a thyroid condition during their lifetime and an estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease. Women are five to eight times more likely than men to have thyroid problems.
As per data from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (2021), Graves' disease affects nearly 1 in 100 Americans.
According to Shang et al. (2024), an estimated 2.7–3.0% of the adult Chinese population-over 31 million individuals-are affected by one or more autoimmune diseases, a prevalence comparable to that seen in Western populations. The predominant contributors to this burden are autoimmune thyroid diseases and rheumatoid arthritis.
The leading Graves' Disease Companies such as Apitope International NV, Quintiles Inc., European Commission, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, AV7 Limited, Medtronic, Pfizer, Sanguine Biosciences, Tourmaline Bio Inc., Horizon Pharma USA Inc., Viridian Therapeutics Inc., Innovent Biologics Co. Ltd, Hoffmann-La Roche and others.
Promising Graves' Disease Therapies such as linsitinib, Batoclimab, Teprotumumab, VRDN-001 10 mg/kg, Satralizumab, IBI311 , and others.
Graves' Disease Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM
Graves' Disease Gender-specific Cases
Total Graves' Disease Prevalent Cases
Graves' Disease Age Group-specific Cases
Total Graves' Disease Treated Cases
Graves' Disease Market Insights
Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder and the leading cause of hyperthyroidism, characterized by symptoms such as weight loss, rapid heartbeat, and in some cases, thyroid eye disease. While traditional treatments like anti-thyroid medications, radioactive iodine therapy, and thyroidectomy remain the cornerstone of management. Anti-thyroid drugs, such as methimazole and propylthiouracil (PTU), are commonly used to suppress thyroid hormone production, with Methimazole being the preferred first-line therapy due to its efficacy and safety profile. Radioactive iodine therapy is favored in the United States, especially when drug therapy is ineffective or contraindicated. It induces hypothyroidism, requiring thyroid hormone replacement. However, it is not recommended for patients with Graves' ophthalmopathy or smokers due to potential risks.
Graves' Disease Treatment Market
The DelveInsight's Graves' Disease treatment market report gives a thorough understanding of Graves' Disease by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment. The Graves' Disease treatment market has experienced significant growth and evolution in recent years, reflecting the increasing prevalence of Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland. The Graves' Disease treatment market has witnessed the advent of innovative treatment modalities, including anti-thyroid drugs, radioactive iodine therapy, and surgery
Graves' Disease Companies and Therapies
Sling Therapeutics, Inc.: linsitinib
Immunovant Sciences GmbH: Batoclimab
Amgen: Teprotumumab
Viridian Therapeutics Inc.:- VRDN-001 10 mg/kg
Hoffmann-La Roche: Satralizumab
Scope of the Graves' Disease Market Report
Coverage- 7MM
Graves' Disease Companies- Apitope International NV, Quintiles Inc., European Commission, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Novartis Pharmaceuticals (SWX: NOVN), AV7 Limited, Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Sanguine Biosciences, Tourmaline Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TRML), Horizon Pharma USA Inc., Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), Innovent Biologics Co. Ltd (HKEX: 1801), Hoffmann-La Roche (SWX: RO), and others.
Graves' Disease Therapies- linsitinib, Batoclimab, Teprotumumab, VRDN-001 10 mg/kg, Satralizumab, IBI311, and others.
Graves' Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Graves' Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Graves' Disease Market Access and Reimbursement
