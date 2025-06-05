Global Hair Serum Market Report 2021-2030: L'oréal Group, Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, Kao Corporation, And Unilever Are The Major Stakeholders Focus Report Store

Global Hair Serum Market Report 2021-2030: L'oréal Group, Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, Kao Corporation, And Unilever Are The Major Stakeholders Focus Report Store
"Global Hair Serum Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Focus Report Store, the global hair serum market growing at a CAGR of 8.95% during 2024-2030.
Looking for More Information? Click:
Report Scope:
Market Size (2030): USD 2.63 Billion
Market Size (2024): USD 1.57 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 8.95%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Largest Region (2024): Asia Pacific
Market Segmentation: Ingredients, Consumers, Applications, Distribution Channel, And Geography
Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, And The Middle East & Africa
The global hair serum market is evolving rapidly, driven by the discoveries and developments of advanced and unique active ingredients, growing awareness of hair serum and associated benefits, rising spending on beauty and personal care approaches, and growing application of internet and social media platforms creating awareness about hair serum and associated clinical benefits led to drive the market growth.
Furthermore, major market players are now prioritizing e-commerce platforms for the sale of their hair serum products. However, drug stores/pharmacies remain the dominant distribution channel as there is an increase in hair concerns. Several market players heavily invest in R&D to develop innovative and efficient hair serum products. High R&D spending, coupled with product innovation, will aid market growth over the coming years
Recent Market Activities
-
In 2025, Unilever (Hindustan Unilever Limited) developed the advanced Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Density Boost hair serum that combination of Zinc-peptide and niacinamide to grow over 10,000 new hair strands in eight weeks of use.
In 2023, Ivachi, a personal care brand launched a range of haircare product lines including hair serum – Hair Booster Serum to reduce hair fall and trigger hair growth.
In 2022, Briogo launched Destined for Destiny Peptide Hair Serum with a unique proposition for thicker and fuller hairs.
Clinically-Effective Hair Serums Gain Traction Amid Demand for Science-Driven Beauty Solutions
The hair care industry is experiencing a shift as consumers grow increasingly conscious about the efficacy of personal care products. Hair serums, once positioned primarily as styling aids, are now emerging as multifunctional treatments offering both cosmetic appeal and clinically proven benefits. With rising awareness, consumers are actively seeking solutions that address deeper concerns such as hair fall, scalp health, and nourishment, beyond just frizz control.
Further supporting this evolution, Inde Wild's 2024 blog highlights that next-gen serums now incorporate clinically studied ingredients like Redensyl, Procapil, Caffeine, Baicapil, Moringa, and Biotin, all known to stimulate hair follicles, reduce breakage, and promote regrowth. Additionally, natural actives such as rosemary extract, rice water, argan oil, and vitamin E are being recognized for their reparative properties, strengthening hair shafts, boosting shine, and improving vitality. As the demand for evidence-based, clean-label beauty products continues to grow, hair serum brands embracing clinically effective, ingredient-forward formulations are well-positioned to capture attention from both consumers and investors.
E-commerce Revolutionizing Hair Serum Accessibility
The hair serum industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, largely fueled by the rapid adoption of e-commerce across both developed and developing markets. With a significant shift in consumer purchasing behavior from traditional in-store buying to online platforms, e-commerce has emerged as a pivotal channel for product discovery and purchase. This transformation was further accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, as digital platforms became essential for product access and brand engagement. Hair care brands, recognizing this shift, have actively partnered with both global and regional e-commerce platforms to expand their market reach and connect with individual consumers at scale.
Innovative technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) are now being leveraged within online retail environments, enabling users to virtually try on hair serum products and preview potential results-enhancing confidence and increasing conversion rates. Companies like Ulta Beauty, Inc. have acknowledged the vital role of e-commerce in boosting sales across their hair care portfolio, emphasizing that heightened competition in digital spaces is carving new opportunities for product visibility and consumer engagement. Similarly, Kaya, a prominent player in the hair serum segment, has strengthened its e-commerce footprint since 2022, forging strong partnerships with leading platforms across the APAC region to drive sales and brand recognition in the evolving digital marketplace.
APAC Emerges as Key Region for Hair Serum Innovation and Demand
Asia Pacific (APAC) dominates the hair serum market with the largest share of over 45% and shows the highest growth during the forecast period. APAC is one of the major regions for hair care product consumption and is expected to witness lucrative revenue growth opportunities in the future. Consumers in APAC place greater emphasis on natural ingredients that promote hair health, compared to other regions. This preference is driving the adoption of advanced hair serum solutions. China and India are the two largest markets for hair serums in the region. The presence of a large potential consumer base, along with high awareness about hair care products, is propelling significant market growth in these countries.
Within APAC, China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries experiencing rapid transformation in personal care routines. South Korea, in particular, is renowned for its K-beauty practices, which are influencing grooming habits across the region. The growing usage of hair serums throughout APAC represents a strong opportunity for future revenue growth.
Looking for More Information? Click:
Key Vendors
-
L'Oréal Groupe
Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA
Kao Corporation
Unilever
Other Prominent Vendors
-
Amka Products
Avon
Slicks Organic Private Limited (ARATA)
Avimee Herbal
Anveya
Bajaj Consumer Care
Dabur International
Divi Official
Giovanni Cosmetics
HERSTYLER
Hims & Hers Health
IVACHI Premier Care
John Paul Mitchell System
Jstor House of Cosmetics
Kaya Skin Clinic
Lassnatural
Marico
mamaearth
OLAPLEX
Pink Root
PURA D'OR
Revlon
Redken
WISHCARE
Wella Operations US LLC,
Market Segmentation & Forecasts
Ingredients
-
Conventional Ingredients
Organic Ingredients
Consumers
-
Women
Men
Application
-
Treatment
Aesthetics
Distribution Channels
-
Offline
Online
By Geography
APAC
-
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Europe
-
Germany
France
Spain
UK
Italy
North America
-
US
Canada
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
-
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement
U.S. Hair Care Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029
Global Hair Wigs And Extension Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
-
How big is the global hair serum market?
What is the growth rate of the global hair serum market?
Which type of hair serum product will dominate the market growth?
Which region dominates the global hair serum market?
What are the factors driving the global hair serum market growth?
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
Post-Purchase Benefit
-
1hr of free analyst discussion
10% off on customization
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment