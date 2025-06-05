Global Hair Serum Market Report 2021-2030: L'oréal Group, Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, Kao Corporation, And Unilever Are The Major Stakeholders Focus Report Store

MENAFN - GetNews)



According to Focus Report Store, the global hair serum market growing at a CAGR of 8.95% during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

Market Size (2030): USD 2.63 Billion

Market Size (2024): USD 1.57 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 8.95%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Largest Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Market Segmentation: Ingredients, Consumers, Applications, Distribution Channel, And Geography

Geographic Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, And The Middle East & Africa

The global hair serum market is evolving rapidly, driven by the discoveries and developments of advanced and unique active ingredients, growing awareness of hair serum and associated benefits, rising spending on beauty and personal care approaches, and growing application of internet and social media platforms creating awareness about hair serum and associated clinical benefits led to drive the market growth.

Furthermore, major market players are now prioritizing e-commerce platforms for the sale of their hair serum products. However, drug stores/pharmacies remain the dominant distribution channel as there is an increase in hair concerns. Several market players heavily invest in R&D to develop innovative and efficient hair serum products. High R&D spending, coupled with product innovation, will aid market growth over the coming years

In 2025, Unilever (Hindustan Unilever Limited) developed the advanced Dove Scalp + Hair Therapy Density Boost hair serum that combination of Zinc-peptide and niacinamide to grow over 10,000 new hair strands in eight weeks of use.

In 2023, Ivachi, a personal care brand launched a range of haircare product lines including hair serum – Hair Booster Serum to reduce hair fall and trigger hair growth. In 2022, Briogo launched Destined for Destiny Peptide Hair Serum with a unique proposition for thicker and fuller hairs.

Clinically-Effective Hair Serums Gain Traction Amid Demand for Science-Driven Beauty Solutions

The hair care industry is experiencing a shift as consumers grow increasingly conscious about the efficacy of personal care products. Hair serums, once positioned primarily as styling aids, are now emerging as multifunctional treatments offering both cosmetic appeal and clinically proven benefits. With rising awareness, consumers are actively seeking solutions that address deeper concerns such as hair fall, scalp health, and nourishment, beyond just frizz control.

Further supporting this evolution, Inde Wild's 2024 blog highlights that next-gen serums now incorporate clinically studied ingredients like Redensyl, Procapil, Caffeine, Baicapil, Moringa, and Biotin, all known to stimulate hair follicles, reduce breakage, and promote regrowth. Additionally, natural actives such as rosemary extract, rice water, argan oil, and vitamin E are being recognized for their reparative properties, strengthening hair shafts, boosting shine, and improving vitality. As the demand for evidence-based, clean-label beauty products continues to grow, hair serum brands embracing clinically effective, ingredient-forward formulations are well-positioned to capture attention from both consumers and investors.

E-commerce Revolutionizing Hair Serum Accessibility

The hair serum industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, largely fueled by the rapid adoption of e-commerce across both developed and developing markets. With a significant shift in consumer purchasing behavior from traditional in-store buying to online platforms, e-commerce has emerged as a pivotal channel for product discovery and purchase. This transformation was further accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, as digital platforms became essential for product access and brand engagement. Hair care brands, recognizing this shift, have actively partnered with both global and regional e-commerce platforms to expand their market reach and connect with individual consumers at scale.

Innovative technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR) are now being leveraged within online retail environments, enabling users to virtually try on hair serum products and preview potential results-enhancing confidence and increasing conversion rates. Companies like Ulta Beauty, Inc. have acknowledged the vital role of e-commerce in boosting sales across their hair care portfolio, emphasizing that heightened competition in digital spaces is carving new opportunities for product visibility and consumer engagement. Similarly, Kaya, a prominent player in the hair serum segment, has strengthened its e-commerce footprint since 2022, forging strong partnerships with leading platforms across the APAC region to drive sales and brand recognition in the evolving digital marketplace.

APAC Emerges as Key Region for Hair Serum Innovation and Demand

Asia Pacific (APAC) dominates the hair serum market with the largest share of over 45% and shows the highest growth during the forecast period. APAC is one of the major regions for hair care product consumption and is expected to witness lucrative revenue growth opportunities in the future. Consumers in APAC place greater emphasis on natural ingredients that promote hair health, compared to other regions. This preference is driving the adoption of advanced hair serum solutions. China and India are the two largest markets for hair serums in the region. The presence of a large potential consumer base, along with high awareness about hair care products, is propelling significant market growth in these countries.

Within APAC, China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries experiencing rapid transformation in personal care routines. South Korea, in particular, is renowned for its K-beauty practices, which are influencing grooming habits across the region. The growing usage of hair serums throughout APAC represents a strong opportunity for future revenue growth.

Key Vendors



L'Oréal Groupe

Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation Unilever

Other Prominent Vendors



Amka Products

Avon

Slicks Organic Private Limited (ARATA)

Avimee Herbal

Anveya

Bajaj Consumer Care

Dabur International

Divi Official

Giovanni Cosmetics

HERSTYLER

Hims & Hers Health

IVACHI Premier Care

John Paul Mitchell System

Jstor House of Cosmetics

Kaya Skin Clinic

Lassnatural

Marico

mamaearth

OLAPLEX

Pink Root

PURA D'OR

Revlon

Redken

WISHCARE Wella Operations US LLC,

Market Segmentation & Forecasts

Ingredients



Conventional Ingredients Organic Ingredients

Consumers



Women Men

Application



Treatment Aesthetics

Distribution Channels



Offline Online

By Geography

APAC



China

India

Japan

South Korea Australia

Europe



Germany

France

Spain

UK Italy

North America



US Canada

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Saudi Arabia South Africa

