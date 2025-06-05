Humanized Mouse And Rat Model Market Worth US$409.8 Million In 2030 With 8.2% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



The report profiles key players such as Charles River Laboratories (US), The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), JSR Corporation (US) (Crown Biosciences), Champions Oncology, Inc. (US), CLEA Japan Inc. (Japan)

The global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market , valued at US$255.8 million in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.2%, reaching US$276.2 million in 2025 and an impressive US$409.8 million by 2030. The surge in the use of humanized models in drug discovery research, rising demand for personalized medicine, and increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry are contributing to market growth. Additionally, growing demand for humanized mouse models, preference for humanized PDX models, and the emergence of CRISPR in biomedical research are expected to serve as lucrative market opportunities.

The humanized mouse model (hu-mice) is the key segment driving market growth, which is expected to have the largest revenue share in 2024. This segment is dominant due to the advent of genetic engineering technologies such as gene targeting and gene editing. By application, oncology holds the highest market share due to the rising research activities and growing government funding investments to conduct cancer research studies. Additionally, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies serve as the largest end-user segment due to the unprecedented investments in research and development.

By Based on type, the humanized mouse and rat model market has been segmented into humanized mouse models and humanized rat models. The humanized mouse models' segment is further divided into genetic humanized mouse models and cell-based humanized mouse models. The genetic models generated the highest revenue in 2024, and this segment is expected to continue this dominance throughout the forecast period. Genetic humanized mouse models have been successfully adopted in analysing biological efficacy, safety testing, pharmaceutical compounds, and studying novel therapeutics. Humanized mouse models are gaining demand in studies around drug metabolism and immune system development & functioning.

By end user, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, and academic & research institutes. These organizations procure, maintain, and use humanized mice and rat models to deliver outsourced preclinical research services, particularly in immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapy, and biologics development. CROs serving as direct customers or technical end users of these models are included in this segment. These CROs purchase models from specialized vendors, such as Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), The Jackson Laboratory (US), and Hera BioLabs (US), to offer preclinical and clinical research services and generate efficacy, pharmacokinetic (PK/PD), and toxicology data.

By geography, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for market products across China and India contributes to this growth. Led by growing R&D activities, the outsourcing of preclinical, clinical, and laboratory testing services for small & large molecules is expected to increase in the country. The expanding pharmaceutical industry, the increasing number of CROs, and the rise in research activities will drive the growth of China's humanized mouse and rat model market.

The Jackson Laboratory (JAX) (US):

is a leading player in the humanized mouse and rat model market. The company has a prominent presence across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company has built a diverse range of humanized mouse and rat models, strategically focusing on maintaining the existing customer/end-user base and strengthening long-term contracts. It further leverages its position in the ancillary markets, such as drug discovery and disease modeling, to sustain its market position and broaden offerings around the humanized mouse and rat model market.

Charles River Laboratories (US):

is a global drug discovery service CRO that provides a comprehensive portfolio of drug discovery and early-stage development products and services. It has made several acquisitions, partnerships, and cooperation deals. For example, in January 2023, the company acquired SAMDI Tech, which provides label HTS solutions for drug discovery research. In January 2025, it signed a partnership deal with NJ Bio, a CRO providing integrated chemistry and bioconjugation services for developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) from concept to clinic. The strategic alliance combines Charles River's end-to-end ADC discovery services with NJ Bio's bioconjugation and manufacturing capabilities.

Inotiv (US):

is one of the leading market players in the mice model market. The company's strength can be attributed to its robust product portfolio and numerous acquisitions & partnerships that allow it to market its products worldwide. Inotiv also has a significant geographical footprint in developed countries across North America and Europe. The company's revenue grew to USD 490.7 million during the fiscal year 2024 from USD 347.8 million during the fiscal year 2021.

genOway (France)

is a pioneering biotechnology company located in France and is recognized for its capabilities in developing genetically engineered mouse and rat models for biomedical research. genOway's commitment to innovation and quality has made it an attractive partner for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and academic centers globally.

For more information, Inquire Now!