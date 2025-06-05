Collagen & Gelatin Market Worth US$1,671.3 Million In 2030 5.8% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The report profiles key players such as Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Smith+Nephew plc (UK), DSM-Firmenich (Netherlands), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel)"

The global Collagen & Gelatin Market , valued at US$1,203.9 million in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.8%, reaching US$1,295.5 million in 2025 and an impressive US$1,671.3 million by 2030. Growing incidence of diabetes, cancer, and chronic diseases; rising demand for advanced wound care products; surge in surgical procedures; increasing use in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine; extensive application of collagen as a drug delivery system are driving the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Collagen & Gelatin Market "

By Based on segment, the collagen & gelatin market is divided into bovine, porcine, and others. The large share of the bovine segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of bovine-derived collagen and gelatin in regenerative medicine. Additionally, the increased usage of biomaterials is primarily due to the biocompatibility and biodegradability properties exhibited by these materials.

By Based on application, The collagen market is segmented into orthopaedic, wound care, dental, surgical, cardiovascular, and other applications. In 2024, the orthopaedic application segment accounted for the largest share of the collagen market by applications due to the rising demand for scaffolds and substitutes due to their extensive use in orthopaedic surgeries. This dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period due to the rising number of road trauma cases.

By geography, the collagen & gelatin market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest share of the collagen & gelatin market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific registered the highest CAGR growth within the collagen & gelatin market during the forecast period due to its increasing application for research and clinical diagnostics, adoption of collagen & gelatin for transplantation-associated research, and government initiatives and industrial collaboration.

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES (US):

Integra LifeSciences leads in the collagen & gelatin market. It operates through two business segments, namely Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers engineered bovine collagen, bovine dermis, porcine urinary bladder, human amniotic tissue, and resorbable synthetic mesh products through its Tissue Technologies Segment. This segment recorded a decline of 3.3% in 2024 over 2023 due to the impact of the lost revenue related to the Boston product recall, which was partially offset by double-digit growth from BioD and Gentrix and mid-single-digit growth in Integra skin and MediHoney. The company's leading position is attributable to its diversified product portfolio, geographical expansion, and adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in March 2024, Integra Life Sciences received an US FDA approval to commercialize a dermal regeneration template for repairing scar contractures.

SMITH+NEPHEW PLC (UK):

Smith+Nephew is one of the leading players in the collagen & gelatin market due to its robust portfolio, including innovative collagen-based scaffolds and collagenase-based enzymatic debridement agents. The company operates through three business segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. It offers collagen and gelatin products through its advanced wound management business segment. Additionally, the company's strong global presence, strategic partnerships, and commitment to customer-centric solutions position it as a key player in the competitive collagen and gelatin space. The company possesses a strong geographical presence with a broad range of distribution networks to solidify its leadership in the collagen and gelatin market. The advanced wound management business segment of Smith+Nephew has experienced a positive growth rate of 4.7% in the year 2024 and maintained positive momentum in 2024, with growth accelerating toward the end of the year.

