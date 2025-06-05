Infant Food Market To Hit Valuation Of $122.02 Billion By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton
"Infant Food Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Arizton's latest research report, the global infant food market is growing at a CAGR of 2.52% during 2024-2030.
Report Scope:
Market Size (2030): $122.02 Billion
Market Size (2023): $105.11 Billion
CAGR (2023-2029): 2.52%
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Market Segmentation: Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography
Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Global Infant Food Market Sees Growth Driven by E-Commerce and Premium Product Trends
The global infant food market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and evolving lifestyles. This growth spans across key product segments, including infant formula, prepared infant food, and dried infant food, as rising awareness around the importance of nutrition during the first 1,000 days of life fuels demand for nutrient-rich products. Educational campaigns from governments, non-profits, and brands are further raising awareness, while the shift toward dual-income households is increasing the need for convenient, ready-to-feed options.
E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Models Boost Accessibility
The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models has significantly improved the accessibility of infant food, especially in emerging economies. Subscription-based services and personalized nutrition platforms are offering added convenience, making it easier for parents to access high-quality, tailored infant nutrition. North America and Europe are seeing a surge in demand for premium, organic, and functional products, while regions like Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are contributing to market growth, thanks to high fertility rates and rapid urbanization. Key markets such as China and India, with their large infant populations, are becoming central drivers of global demand.
Diverse Distribution Channels Fuel Market Growth
The infant food market is leveraging a broad range of distribution channels to cater to its diverse consumer base. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, such as Walmart and Tesco, offer a wide selection of products, including dedicated baby food sections, providing a convenient shopping experience. Pharmacies and drugstores focus on specialized products, including infant formula and dietary supplements designed for medical or nutritional needs.
Online platforms like Amazon and FirstCry are making it easier for parents to browse and purchase infant food from the comfort of their homes, while convenience stores cater to quick, on-the-go purchases. Specialty baby stores, direct sales, and hospitals/clinics further contribute to the market by offering tailored infant food products, ensuring widespread accessibility and supporting continued market growth.
Recent Vendor Developments
Nestlé India (October 2024): In response to controversy over high sugar content in its Cerelac product, Nestlé India launched "no refined sugar" variants of the Cerelac range. The expanded lineup now includes 21 variants, 14 of which are free from refined sugar, aiming to offer parents healthier options for their children's nutrition.
Perrigo Company (September 2024): Perrigo announced a new brand partnership between Good Start and Dr. Brown's, focused on innovative infant formula solutions.
Abbott (August 2024): Abbott expanded its Pure Bliss by Similac line with the introduction of organic, European-made infant formulas, offering more choices for health-conscious parents.
Nestlé (2024): Nestlé is further broadening its infant nutrition portfolio with six new products, including GERBER baby fruit smoothies, desserts, and nutrient-rich wholegrain cereals like Nestlé Junior Strawberry, designed to meet the evolving dietary needs of young children.
Competitive Landscape and Future Market Trends
The global infant food market is highly competitive, with major players such as Abbott, Danone, Hero Group, Nestlé, Perrigo, and Reckitt Benckiser Group leading the charge. These companies are leveraging their strong brand recognition and extensive distribution networks to maintain a competitive edge. Product differentiation and pricing strategies are common as these players strive for brand loyalty, with parents tending to favor trusted names in infant nutrition.
Looking ahead, the market is expected to see continued innovation, with developments in personalized nutrition, probiotic-enriched formulas, and plant-based infant foods. In addition, consumer preferences are shifting toward eco-friendly packaging and ethically sourced ingredients, trends that are expected to shape the market's future growth trajectory.
Key Vendors
-
Abbott
Danone
Hero Group
Nestlé
Perrigo
Reckitt Benckiser Group
Asahi Group Holdings
Ausnutria Dairy
Bobbie
ByHeart
Dana Dairy Group
Else Nutrition
Feihe
FrieslandCampina
H&H Group
HiPP
Kewpie Corporation
Kraft Heinz Company
Little Spoon
Sprout Organics
The Hain Celestial Group
Walgreen
Yili Group
Yumi
Segmentation & Forecast
Product Type
-
Infant Formula
Prepared Infant Food
Dried Infant Food
Others
Distribution Channel
-
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Pharmacies & Drugstores
Online Channels
Convenience Stores
Others
Geography
APAC
-
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
North America
-
The US
Canada
Europe
-
Germany
France
The UK
Italy
Spain
Middle East & Africa
-
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
How big is the global infant food market?
What are the factors driving the global infant food market growth?
What is the growth rate of the global infant food market?
Which region will have the highest CAGR in the global infant food market?
Who are the major players in the global infant food market?
