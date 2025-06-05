Infant Food Market To Hit Valuation Of $122.02 Billion By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Infant Food Market Research Report by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.

According to Arizton's latest research report, the global infant food market is growing at a CAGR of 2.52% during 2024-2030.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Scope:

Market Size (2030): $122.02 Billion

Market Size (2023): $105.11 Billion

CAGR (2023-2029): 2.52%

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography

Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Global Infant Food Market Sees Growth Driven by E-Commerce and Premium Product Trends

The global infant food market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and evolving lifestyles. This growth spans across key product segments, including infant formula, prepared infant food, and dried infant food, as rising awareness around the importance of nutrition during the first 1,000 days of life fuels demand for nutrient-rich products. Educational campaigns from governments, non-profits, and brands are further raising awareness, while the shift toward dual-income households is increasing the need for convenient, ready-to-feed options.

E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Models Boost Accessibility

The rise of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer models has significantly improved the accessibility of infant food, especially in emerging economies. Subscription-based services and personalized nutrition platforms are offering added convenience, making it easier for parents to access high-quality, tailored infant nutrition. North America and Europe are seeing a surge in demand for premium, organic, and functional products, while regions like Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America are contributing to market growth, thanks to high fertility rates and rapid urbanization. Key markets such as China and India, with their large infant populations, are becoming central drivers of global demand.

Diverse Distribution Channels Fuel Market Growth

The infant food market is leveraging a broad range of distribution channels to cater to its diverse consumer base. Supermarkets and hypermarkets, such as Walmart and Tesco, offer a wide selection of products, including dedicated baby food sections, providing a convenient shopping experience. Pharmacies and drugstores focus on specialized products, including infant formula and dietary supplements designed for medical or nutritional needs.

Online platforms like Amazon and FirstCry are making it easier for parents to browse and purchase infant food from the comfort of their homes, while convenience stores cater to quick, on-the-go purchases. Specialty baby stores, direct sales, and hospitals/clinics further contribute to the market by offering tailored infant food products, ensuring widespread accessibility and supporting continued market growth.

Recent Vendor Developments

Nestlé India (October 2024): In response to controversy over high sugar content in its Cerelac product, Nestlé India launched "no refined sugar" variants of the Cerelac range. The expanded lineup now includes 21 variants, 14 of which are free from refined sugar, aiming to offer parents healthier options for their children's nutrition.

Perrigo Company (September 2024): Perrigo announced a new brand partnership between Good Start and Dr. Brown's, focused on innovative infant formula solutions.

Abbott (August 2024): Abbott expanded its Pure Bliss by Similac line with the introduction of organic, European-made infant formulas, offering more choices for health-conscious parents.

Nestlé (2024): Nestlé is further broadening its infant nutrition portfolio with six new products, including GERBER baby fruit smoothies, desserts, and nutrient-rich wholegrain cereals like Nestlé Junior Strawberry, designed to meet the evolving dietary needs of young children.

Competitive Landscape and Future Market Trends

The global infant food market is highly competitive, with major players such as Abbott, Danone, Hero Group, Nestlé, Perrigo, and Reckitt Benckiser Group leading the charge. These companies are leveraging their strong brand recognition and extensive distribution networks to maintain a competitive edge. Product differentiation and pricing strategies are common as these players strive for brand loyalty, with parents tending to favor trusted names in infant nutrition.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to see continued innovation, with developments in personalized nutrition, probiotic-enriched formulas, and plant-based infant foods. In addition, consumer preferences are shifting toward eco-friendly packaging and ethically sourced ingredients, trends that are expected to shape the market's future growth trajectory.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Key Vendors



Abbott

Danone

Hero Group

Nestlé

Perrigo

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Asahi Group Holdings

Ausnutria Dairy

Bobbie

ByHeart

Dana Dairy Group

Else Nutrition

Feihe

FrieslandCampina

H&H Group

HiPP

Kewpie Corporation

Kraft Heinz Company

Little Spoon

Sprout Organics

The Hain Celestial Group

Walgreen

Yili Group Yumi

Segmentation & Forecast

Product Type



Infant Formula

Prepared Infant Food

Dried Infant Food Others

Distribution Channel



Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Online Channels

Convenience Stores Others

Geography

APAC



China

India

Japan

South Korea Australia

North America



The US Canada

Europe



Germany

France

The UK

Italy Spain

Middle East & Africa



Turkey

Saudi Arabia South Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico Argentina

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the global infant food market?

What are the factors driving the global infant food market growth?

What is the growth rate of the global infant food market?

Which region will have the highest CAGR in the global infant food market?

Who are the major players in the global infant food market?

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

U.S. Baby Feeding Bottles Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

U.S. Pediatric Supplements Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.