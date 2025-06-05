Poland Data Center Market Investment To Reach USD 2.78 Billion By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton
"Poland Data Center Market Research Report by Arizton"Get Insights on 65 Existing Data Centers and Facilities across Poland
According to Arizton's latest research report, the Poland data center market growing at a CAGR of 15.73% during 2024-2030.
Looking for More Information? Click:
Report Summary
Market Size (Investment): USD 2.78 Billion (2030)
Market Size (Area): 342 Thousand Sq. Feet (2030)
Market Size (Power Capacity): 76 MW (2030)
CAGR - Investment (2024-2030): 15.73%
Colocation Market Size (Revenue): USD 942 Million (2030)
Historic Year: 2021-2023
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Year: 2025-2030
Poland Emerges as a Strategic Hub for AI-Driven Data Center Development
Poland is rapidly emerging as a prominent data center hub in Europe, driven by the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and public services. With strong support from the Polish government, AI is becoming a core pillar of national innovation strategy. In February 2025, the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to boost the development and application of AI technologies across sectors including energy and cybersecurity, marking a major step in cross-sector digital advancement.
Further strengthening Poland's AI ecosystem, the European Commission announced in March 2025 the establishment of six AI factories across Europe one of which will be located in Poland. The Piast AI Factory, set to be developed at the Poznań Supercomputing and Networking Center (PCSS), represents a joint investment of approximately $143 million, with $53 million contributed by the European Commission and $90 million from the Polish government. As AI becomes a central pillar of digital transformation, data center operators in Poland are proactively developing facilities designed to meet the unique infrastructure needs of AI technologies.
Poland Advances Renewable Energy Procurement Amid Growing Digital Demand
Poland is richly endowed with renewable energy resources, including solar, wind, and bioenergy, positioning the country for a sustainable energy transition. In 2024, renewables accounted for approximately 29% of Poland's power generation, reflecting strong progress toward its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
As demand for digital services rises, driving increased electricity consumption by data centers, Poland is concurrently emphasizing sustainable energy solutions to meet this growing need responsibly. While fossil fuels remain the primary energy source, the government has launched targeted initiatives to reduce coal dependency and accelerate the adoption of renewable sources, primarily solar and wind. Government support and rising awareness of sustainable energy have fueled continuous growth in renewable energy demand, reinforcing Poland's commitment to a greener energy future and supporting the expansion of energy-intensive digital infrastructure.
Recent Vendor Activities
-
In February 2025, Microsoft announced its plans to invest around $740 million in expanding its AI infrastructure in Poland by 2026.
In October 2024, Google Cloud launched confidential computing instances based on Intel Xeon and AMD Epyc processors providing enhanced data security by encrypting data during processing.
Poland Accelerates Digital Transformation with Big Data and IoT Innovations
Poland is witnessing a robust surge in the adoption of big data and IoT technologies across a diverse range of industries, including automotive, smart finance, education, and manufacturing. This digital momentum is exemplified by initiatives such as the Greater Poland IoT project, which integrates a sophisticated multimodal sensory network spanning multiple cities. Developed by the Institute of Logistics and Warehousing in collaboration with partners like Talex, PSNC, Inwebit, Sonalake, and Zeto, this project showcases the country's commitment to advancing smart, connected solutions. Supporting this growth, IoT SIM cards in Poland offer cost-effective, multi-network connectivity across leading providers such as Orange Poland, Play, and, ensuring reliable coverage on 2G, 3G, and LTE networks, critical for seamless IoT applications.
With strong backing from both private enterprises and government initiatives, demand for IoT and big data solutions is projected to rise sharply over the next three to four years. Industries across the board are increasingly leveraging these technologies to enhance operational efficiency and enable precise data-driven insights. This escalating push toward digitalization is expected to significantly boost data traffic nationwide, fueling a parallel increase in demand for advanced data center infrastructure, solidifying Poland's position as a key player in Europe's digital future.
Warsaw Leads Poland's Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Growth
Warsaw is rapidly establishing itself as the epicenter of data center and cloud infrastructure development in Poland, driven by its strategic location, robust connectivity, and well-developed urban infrastructure. With the highest concentration of data centers-approximately 30 facilities-the city hosts leading providers such as Equinix, Atman, Data4, Netia, 3S, T-Mobile, and Vantage Data Centers.
The momentum is accelerating. Between 2025 and 2030, Warsaw's data center market is expected to grow at a cumulative rate of approximately 67%, making it the dominant force in Poland's digital infrastructure landscape. In April 2024, Atman secured a significant investment of $345 million from six Polish and European financial institutions to expand its data center footprint in Warsaw and other key regions.
Warsaw's thriving ecosystem of large enterprises in finance, media, and entertainment is also driving demand for cloud-based services and emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, big data, and IoT. This digital transformation has attracted attention from global hyperscalers; in February 2025, Microsoft announced a $700 million investment to expand its existing facility and bring Azure cloud services to the city.
The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:
IT Infrastructure
-
Servers
Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
-
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
PDUs
Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
-
Cooling Systems
Rack Cabinets
Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
-
CRAC & CRAH Units
Chiller Units
Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
Other Cooling Units
General Construction
-
Core & Shell Development
Installation & Commissioning Services
Engineering & Building Design
Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
Physical Security
DCIM
Tier Standard
-
Tier I & Tier II
Tier III
Tier IV
Geography
-
Warsaw
Other Cities
Vendor Landscape
IT Infrastructure Providers
-
Atos
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hitachi Vantara
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Inspur
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
NetApp
Pure Storage
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
-
AODC
PORR Group
Warbud
STRABAG
Techko
Turner & Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
-
3M
ABB
AERMEC
Airedale by Modine
Alfa Laval
Carrier
Caterpillar
Condair
Cummins
Daikin Applied
Delta Electronics
Eaton
HITEC Power Protection
Johnson Controls
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Perkins Engines
Pillar Power Systems
Rittal
Rolls-Royce
Schneider Electric
Siemens
STULZ
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
-
3S Group
Adgar Investments & Development
Atman
Beyond
Data4
Equinix
Exea Data Center
Microsoft
Netia
Orange Business
Polcom
Talex
T-Mobile
Vantage Data Centers
Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement
Europe Data Center Market Landscape 2025–2030
Global Data Center Cooling Market Landscape 2025-2030
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
-
How big is the Poland data center market?
How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Poland?
What is the growth rate of the Poland data center market?
How much MW of power capacity will be added across Poland during 2025-2030?
Who are the key investors in the Poland data center market?
What factors are driving the Poland data center market?
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
Post-Purchase Benefit
-
1hr of free analyst discussion
10% off on customization
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment