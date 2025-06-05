Poland Data Center Market Investment To Reach USD 2.78 Billion By 2030 Exclusive Research Report By Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



Report Summary

Market Size (Investment): USD 2.78 Billion (2030)

Market Size (Area): 342 Thousand Sq. Feet (2030)

Market Size (Power Capacity): 76 MW (2030)

CAGR - Investment (2024-2030): 15.73%

Colocation Market Size (Revenue): USD 942 Million (2030)

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Poland Emerges as a Strategic Hub for AI-Driven Data Center Development

Poland is rapidly emerging as a prominent data center hub in Europe, driven by the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and public services. With strong support from the Polish government, AI is becoming a core pillar of national innovation strategy. In February 2025, the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to boost the development and application of AI technologies across sectors including energy and cybersecurity, marking a major step in cross-sector digital advancement.

Further strengthening Poland's AI ecosystem, the European Commission announced in March 2025 the establishment of six AI factories across Europe one of which will be located in Poland. The Piast AI Factory, set to be developed at the Poznań Supercomputing and Networking Center (PCSS), represents a joint investment of approximately $143 million, with $53 million contributed by the European Commission and $90 million from the Polish government. As AI becomes a central pillar of digital transformation, data center operators in Poland are proactively developing facilities designed to meet the unique infrastructure needs of AI technologies.

Poland Advances Renewable Energy Procurement Amid Growing Digital Demand

Poland is richly endowed with renewable energy resources, including solar, wind, and bioenergy, positioning the country for a sustainable energy transition. In 2024, renewables accounted for approximately 29% of Poland's power generation, reflecting strong progress toward its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

As demand for digital services rises, driving increased electricity consumption by data centers, Poland is concurrently emphasizing sustainable energy solutions to meet this growing need responsibly. While fossil fuels remain the primary energy source, the government has launched targeted initiatives to reduce coal dependency and accelerate the adoption of renewable sources, primarily solar and wind. Government support and rising awareness of sustainable energy have fueled continuous growth in renewable energy demand, reinforcing Poland's commitment to a greener energy future and supporting the expansion of energy-intensive digital infrastructure.

Recent Vendor Activities



In February 2025, Microsoft announced its plans to invest around $740 million in expanding its AI infrastructure in Poland by 2026. In October 2024, Google Cloud launched confidential computing instances based on Intel Xeon and AMD Epyc processors providing enhanced data security by encrypting data during processing.

Poland Accelerates Digital Transformation with Big Data and IoT Innovations

Poland is witnessing a robust surge in the adoption of big data and IoT technologies across a diverse range of industries, including automotive, smart finance, education, and manufacturing. This digital momentum is exemplified by initiatives such as the Greater Poland IoT project, which integrates a sophisticated multimodal sensory network spanning multiple cities. Developed by the Institute of Logistics and Warehousing in collaboration with partners like Talex, PSNC, Inwebit, Sonalake, and Zeto, this project showcases the country's commitment to advancing smart, connected solutions. Supporting this growth, IoT SIM cards in Poland offer cost-effective, multi-network connectivity across leading providers such as Orange Poland, Play, and, ensuring reliable coverage on 2G, 3G, and LTE networks, critical for seamless IoT applications.

With strong backing from both private enterprises and government initiatives, demand for IoT and big data solutions is projected to rise sharply over the next three to four years. Industries across the board are increasingly leveraging these technologies to enhance operational efficiency and enable precise data-driven insights. This escalating push toward digitalization is expected to significantly boost data traffic nationwide, fueling a parallel increase in demand for advanced data center infrastructure, solidifying Poland's position as a key player in Europe's digital future.

Warsaw Leads Poland's Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Growth

Warsaw is rapidly establishing itself as the epicenter of data center and cloud infrastructure development in Poland, driven by its strategic location, robust connectivity, and well-developed urban infrastructure. With the highest concentration of data centers-approximately 30 facilities-the city hosts leading providers such as Equinix, Atman, Data4, Netia, 3S, T-Mobile, and Vantage Data Centers.

The momentum is accelerating. Between 2025 and 2030, Warsaw's data center market is expected to grow at a cumulative rate of approximately 67%, making it the dominant force in Poland's digital infrastructure landscape. In April 2024, Atman secured a significant investment of $345 million from six Polish and European financial institutions to expand its data center footprint in Warsaw and other key regions.

Warsaw's thriving ecosystem of large enterprises in finance, media, and entertainment is also driving demand for cloud-based services and emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning, big data, and IoT. This digital transformation has attracted attention from global hyperscalers; in February 2025, Microsoft announced a $700 million investment to expand its existing facility and bring Azure cloud services to the city.

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

IT Infrastructure



Servers

Storage Systems Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction



Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security DCIM

Tier Standard



Tier I & Tier II

Tier III Tier IV

Geography



Warsaw Other Cities

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers



Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



AODC

PORR Group

Warbud

STRABAG

Techko Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers



3M

ABB

AERMEC

Airedale by Modine

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Pillar Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ Vertiv

Data Center Investors



3S Group

Adgar Investments & Development

Atman

Beyond

Data4

Equinix

Exea Data Center

Microsoft

Netia

Orange Business

Polcom

Talex

T-Mobile Vantage Data Centers

