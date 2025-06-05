Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Three Drones

Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Three Drones


2025-06-05 07:08:20
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 5 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone, on Thursday, thwarted a drug smuggling attempt with three drones on its western front and under its jurisdiction.
"Border Guard units in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, were able to thwart an attempt to smuggle narcotics using three drones that attempted to cross the border," according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.
The source clarified that following the drones' detection and monitoring, the rules of engagement were implemented. The recovered materials were turned over to the appropriate authorities after the drones were intercepted and brought down inside Jordanian territory.
The source confirmed to the Jordan Armed Forces' determination to use all of its tools and potential to keep these illegal drugs out of the hands of civilians and away from national security.

MENAFN05062025000117011021ID1109643450

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search