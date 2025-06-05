Army Foils Smuggling Attempt Using Three Drones

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 5 (Petra)-- The Southern Military Zone, on Thursday, thwarted a drug smuggling attempt with three drones on its western front and under its jurisdiction."Border Guard units in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, were able to thwart an attempt to smuggle narcotics using three drones that attempted to cross the border," according to a military source in the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.The source clarified that following the drones' detection and monitoring, the rules of engagement were implemented. The recovered materials were turned over to the appropriate authorities after the drones were intercepted and brought down inside Jordanian territory.The source confirmed to the Jordan Armed Forces' determination to use all of its tools and potential to keep these illegal drugs out of the hands of civilians and away from national security.