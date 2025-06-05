PM Congratulates King On National Team's Qualification For World Cup

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- In a post on the X platform, Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II on Jordan's national team's World Cup qualifying.In the post, the prime minister said: "We are accomplishing our objectives and aspirations with your help, Your Majesty, and the tenacity of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince. Congratulations to Al-Nashama and our dear Jordan on their historic World Cup qualification.