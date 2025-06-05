403
King Congratulates Jordanians On Historic World Cup Qualification
Amman, June 5 (Petra) – His Majesty King Abdullah II extended heartfelt congratulations to the Jordanian people on the national football team's historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup.
In a post on platform X, His Majesty wrote:
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the sons and daughters of our beloved Jordanian people on our national football team's qualification for the World Cup. This historic achievement is well deserved by a team made up of stars and staff we are proud of. A special thanks to our loyal fans who have been a steadfast source of support. The Nashama have kept and will always keep their promise."
