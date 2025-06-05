Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Congratulates Jordanians On Historic World Cup Qualification

King Congratulates Jordanians On Historic World Cup Qualification


2025-06-05 07:08:15
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 5 (Petra) – His Majesty King Abdullah II extended heartfelt congratulations to the Jordanian people on the national football team's historic qualification for the FIFA World Cup.
In a post on platform X, His Majesty wrote:
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the sons and daughters of our beloved Jordanian people on our national football team's qualification for the World Cup. This historic achievement is well deserved by a team made up of stars and staff we are proud of. A special thanks to our loyal fans who have been a steadfast source of support. The Nashama have kept and will always keep their promise."

MENAFN05062025000117011021ID1109643448

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search