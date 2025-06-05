Zelensky: There Is No Peace Initiative In The World That Russia Has Not Rejected

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly video address , according to Ukrinform.

"Russia is proud of this - it is proud of its ability to kill. And honestly, that's about the only thing this state has truly mastered. Today's strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region: Russian drones killed the family of a Ukrainian rescuer. There were strikes on Kharkiv, Sumy region, Donetsk region, Nikopol, communities in the Zaporizhzhia region, and villages in the Kherson region. This has become the grim daily reality of what Russians, unfortunately, are allowed to do. And the world, unfortunately, continues to allow it," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader said that no peace initiative had been acceptable to Russia.

"They reject everything. The only things they find acceptable are ruins and death. They must be held accountable for this," he added.

He noted that a Ukrainian delegation is currently holding meetings in Washington. The team from the Office of the President includes both government officials and military representatives.

"We see that many people around the world do stand with us. I'm grateful to everyone who attended the briefings held by the Ukrainian delegation. These included meetings in Congress, with representatives of the U.S. administration, interactions with journalists, and civil society organizations. There is understanding and support. We are counting heavily on strong steps - something that is in short supply right now," Zelensky said.

Zelensky previously stated, in reference to Russian strikes on the Kherson Regional Military Administration building, that they had no military justification and that the enemy is openly destroying lives.

