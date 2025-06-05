Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Says He Urged Putin Not To Retaliate Against Ukraine


2025-06-05 07:07:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Trump made this statement during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"They [the Ukrainians] went deep into Russia, and he [Putin] actually told me -- I mean I made it very clear -- he said that 'We have no choice but to attack based on that,' and it's probably not going to be pretty," Trump said.

He said that he did not like such an approach.

"I said [to Putin], 'Don't do it, you shouldn't do it, you should stop it'," Trump added.

Read also: U.S. unwilling to send air defense to protect European forces in post-war Ukraine

Trump said that there is "a lot of hatred" between Ukraine and Russia, but expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement. In this context, he referred to the ceasefire deal once achieved between Pakistan and India.

"I wish we could do the same thing with Ukraine and Russia and at some point it'll happen," he said.

Photo: PAP/EPA

MENAFN05062025000193011044ID1109643436

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search