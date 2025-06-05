Zelensky Signs Law To Limit Pensions For Convicted Traitors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the law is now listed as signed on the Ukrainian parliament's website .

Under the new legislation, individuals convicted of collaborationism will receive pensions no higher than the subsistence minimum for people unfit for work - currently UAH 2,361 (approximately $60).

This restriction applies to those convicted and serving sentences for actions aimed at violently overthrowing the constitutional order, seizing state power, violating Ukraine's territorial integrity, financing such actions, or attempting to change state borders.

It also includes individuals convicted of treason, collaboration, aiding the aggressor state, sabotage, espionage, or obstructing the legitimate activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military units.

In addition, anyone who previously received a special pension - such as civil servants, military personnel, or prosecutors - will lose that benefit after serving their sentence.

The Ukrainian parliament passed the law (bill No. 10355) with 244 votes in favor.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine