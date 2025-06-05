Zelensky Signs Law To Limit Pensions For Convicted Traitors
Under the new legislation, individuals convicted of collaborationism will receive pensions no higher than the subsistence minimum for people unfit for work - currently UAH 2,361 (approximately $60).
This restriction applies to those convicted and serving sentences for actions aimed at violently overthrowing the constitutional order, seizing state power, violating Ukraine's territorial integrity, financing such actions, or attempting to change state borders.
It also includes individuals convicted of treason, collaboration, aiding the aggressor state, sabotage, espionage, or obstructing the legitimate activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military units.
In addition, anyone who previously received a special pension - such as civil servants, military personnel, or prosecutors - will lose that benefit after serving their sentence.
The Ukrainian parliament passed the law (bill No. 10355) with 244 votes in favor.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment