Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Occasion Of Eid Al-Adha

President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Occasion Of Eid Al-Adha


2025-06-05 07:07:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Azernews pressents the post:

MENAFN05062025000195011045ID1109643432

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search