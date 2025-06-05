Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal 2025 Financial Release And Conference Call Alert

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Maryville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) -, a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced it plans to release its fourth quarter and full fiscal 2025 financial results on Thursday, June 19, 2025, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. web site at under the Investor Relations section.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on June 19, 2025 to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal 2025 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

Interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-877-704-4453. Interested parties from outside North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-201-389-0920. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the company's website at under the Investor Relations section.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson® and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides forging and machining services to third parties. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit smith-wesson .