Golden Pursuit Resources Announces $1 Million Private Placement
Each non-flow-through unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of one non-flow-through warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of two years from issuance.
Each flow-through unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one-half of one flow-through warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one flow-through common share at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years from issuance.
All securities issued in connection with the private placement will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period.
The Company may pay finder's fees in cash, shares or warrants and any combination thereof to investment dealers or others (where permitted by law) and in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The private placement proceeds will be used to conduct exploration programs on the Company's mineral properties at Gordon Lake, located in the NWT, and for general corporate purposes.
Completion of the private placement remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V.
GOLDEN PURSUIT RESOURCES LTD.
Per: "Brian McClay"
Brian McClay, President
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Brian McClay
Email: ...
Tel: (604) 730-6982
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd.
