MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Christchurch, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - DashTickets , the leading gambling review platform in New Zealand famous for its innovative casino rating review system called DashScore, has published its. The report delivers detailed insights into the changing financial landscape of rugby, highlighting the sport's top earners across union and league - and revealing which clubs and countries are driving up wages.

France, Japan, and Australia's NRL continue to attract high-profile players with massive contracts, reshaping rugby's financial hierarchy.

"Rugby is undergoing a global salary boom," said Mark Dash , Chief Editor of DashTickets. "Players are chasing new opportunities in Japan and the NRL, and that's forcing traditional clubs in Europe and the Southern Hemisphere to rethink their spending strategies."

Key Highlights from the 2024/25 Report:



Top 3 Earners

Japan's Rise: Five of the top ten union salaries are now based in Japan's League One.

League vs. Union: NRL stars on par with top-tier union players.

Youngest on the List: Debut among rugby's richest. Total Combined Wages

The feature also includes an infographic for syndication and detailed contract data (salary changes, age, club history) for each athlete.

This annual ranking offers more than just numbers - it provides critical context for rugby fans, betting analysts, and sports media about where the game is heading financially, from salary cap shifts in the NRL to sabbatical deals in Japan and France's image rights incentives.

About nz

DashTickets , operated by Dash Tickets New Zealand Limited , is a specialized online gambling and casino review platform founded in 2009. DashTickets is New Zealand's trusted hub for real money online casino reviews, betting operator comparisons, and transparent gambling journalism. Based in Christchurch, the site is trusted by thousands of Kiwi users for its editorially independent reviews , online casino safety ratings , and expert gambling insights.

In addition to casino comparisons, DashTickets offers unique content on sports betting, travel experiences, and in-depth industry research - including its proprietary casino rating system, Dashscore , which is now the leading score system Kiwis are using to identify good and bad real money casinos.

In addition to casino rankings, DashTickets also covers:



Legal and regulatory gambling news

NZ travel and lifestyle guides

Sports salaries, odds, and betting features Scam alerts and fraud detection in online gambling

