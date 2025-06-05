Vext Announces Change Of Auditor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) -(CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("" or the ""), a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio, today announced it has changed its auditor from Reliant CPA (the "") to MNP LLP (the "") effective June 4, 2025, until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

The Former Auditor resigned on its own initiative determining that the Company's continued growth and operational scale had exceeded the scope of the Former Auditor's audit practice. Vext has appointed the Successor Auditor as the audit committee of the Company believes the Successor Auditor has greater depth of public company experience and capacity to meet the Company's financial reporting and auditing requirements on a timely basis.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as such term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations (" NI 51-102 ")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the change of auditor notice, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed and approved, as applicable, by the Board and have been filed on SEDAR+.

Management of the Company wishes to thank Reliant for their dedication and excellent work during their time as auditors of the Company.

