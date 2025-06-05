Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Warns Of Tough Response If Russia, Ukraine Fail To Make Peace


2025-06-05 07:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 5 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that if Russia and Ukraine failed to reach a peace deal, the US response would be "very tough."
"When I see the moment when we're not going to make a deal, when this thing won't stop -- we'll be very, very tough," he said while receiving German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the White House.
"And it could be on both countries to be honest. It takes two to tango," he made clear.
On his talks with Merz, President Trump noted that they discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict in particular, saying "we'd like to see it end."
"We had a very good talk -- the agreement was we're going to have Secretary (of Treasury) Scott Bessent, and Secretary (of Commerce) Howard W. Lutnick, and US Trade Representative (Jamieson Greer) will be going and meeting with their top people," he added. (end)
