403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Mission: Pilgrim Escorting Plan Successful
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 5 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of Kuwait's Ministry of Islamic Affairs Dr. Bader Al-Mutairi said the plan to escort pilgrims from Kuwait to the holy sites of Mount Arafat and Muzdalifah region was executed successfully and smoothly.
In statements to KUNA on Thursday, Dr. Al-Mutairi, also head of Kuwait Hajj (pilgrimage) Mission, called on the pilgrims from Kuwait to continue abiding by the 'Manasek' (religious rites) plan and putting on the 'Nusuk' ID while moving from one site to another.
A total of 4,400 pilgrims used Al-Mashaaer Metro between Mount Arafat and Muzdalifah, while 3,600 others used buses, he noted.
Kuwait Hajj Mission is an umbrella organization made up of government and non-government agencies, including representatives of the ministries of Islamic Affairs, Foreign Affairs, the Interior, Information and Health as well as the Fire Force, the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition and the Red Crescent Society. (end)
hss
In statements to KUNA on Thursday, Dr. Al-Mutairi, also head of Kuwait Hajj (pilgrimage) Mission, called on the pilgrims from Kuwait to continue abiding by the 'Manasek' (religious rites) plan and putting on the 'Nusuk' ID while moving from one site to another.
A total of 4,400 pilgrims used Al-Mashaaer Metro between Mount Arafat and Muzdalifah, while 3,600 others used buses, he noted.
Kuwait Hajj Mission is an umbrella organization made up of government and non-government agencies, including representatives of the ministries of Islamic Affairs, Foreign Affairs, the Interior, Information and Health as well as the Fire Force, the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition and the Red Crescent Society. (end)
hss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment