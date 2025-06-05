Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Mission: Pilgrim Escorting Plan Successful

2025-06-05 07:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, June 5 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of Kuwait's Ministry of Islamic Affairs Dr. Bader Al-Mutairi said the plan to escort pilgrims from Kuwait to the holy sites of Mount Arafat and Muzdalifah region was executed successfully and smoothly.
In statements to KUNA on Thursday, Dr. Al-Mutairi, also head of Kuwait Hajj (pilgrimage) Mission, called on the pilgrims from Kuwait to continue abiding by the 'Manasek' (religious rites) plan and putting on the 'Nusuk' ID while moving from one site to another.
A total of 4,400 pilgrims used Al-Mashaaer Metro between Mount Arafat and Muzdalifah, while 3,600 others used buses, he noted.
Kuwait Hajj Mission is an umbrella organization made up of government and non-government agencies, including representatives of the ministries of Islamic Affairs, Foreign Affairs, the Interior, Information and Health as well as the Fire Force, the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition and the Red Crescent Society. (end)
