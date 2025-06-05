Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Defeats Bahrain In Asian World Cup Qualifiers


2025-06-05 07:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, June 5 (KUNA) -- The Saudi national team defeated the host Bahraini 2-0 on Thursday in the ninth and penultimate round of Group C of the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
With this victory, the Saudi team raised its score to 13 points, occupying third place, one point ahead of fourth-place Indonesia.
The Saudi team will face Australia next Tuesday in the final round of the tournament.
In the same round, Australia defeated Japan 1-0, having already secured qualification from the previous round, while China lost 1-0 to Indonesia, securing qualification for the Asian World Cup playoff. (end)
hss


MENAFN05062025000071011013ID1109643362

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search