Saudi Arabia Defeats Bahrain In Asian World Cup Qualifiers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, June 5 (KUNA) -- The Saudi national team defeated the host Bahraini 2-0 on Thursday in the ninth and penultimate round of Group C of the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
With this victory, the Saudi team raised its score to 13 points, occupying third place, one point ahead of fourth-place Indonesia.
The Saudi team will face Australia next Tuesday in the final round of the tournament.
In the same round, Australia defeated Japan 1-0, having already secured qualification from the previous round, while China lost 1-0 to Indonesia, securing qualification for the Asian World Cup playoff. (end)
