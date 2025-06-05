403
Kuwait Loses To Palestine 2-0 In Asian Qualifiers For '26 World Cup
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national football team lost to Palestine 2-0 on Thursday in the ninth round of Group B of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
This defeat ended Kuwait's chances of qualifying for the Asian playoffs, leaving them in sixth place with five points and only one round remaining in the qualifiers.
For Palestine, Tamer Saim scored in the 32nd minute, followed by Wissam Abu Ali in the 88th minute.
South Korea and Jordan have already qualified for the World Cup finals from this group, with South Korea finishing first with 19 points and Jordan second with 16 points. Iraq secured third place and a spot in the Asian playoffs with 12 points.
The second Asian playoff spot will be determined in the final round, where Palestine, currently in fifth place with nine points, will face Oman, who is in fourth place with 10 points.
The winner of this match will advance to the Asian playoffs alongside Iraq. (end)
