403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mohe Congratulates Political Leadership On Eid Al-Adha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jallal extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah; and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
In a press release on Thursday, Dr. Al-Jalal prayed to Allah the Almighty to return this blessed occasion to our beloved country and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and prosperity. (end)
msa
In a press release on Thursday, Dr. Al-Jalal prayed to Allah the Almighty to return this blessed occasion to our beloved country and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and prosperity. (end)
msa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment