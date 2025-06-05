Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mohe Congratulates Political Leadership On Eid Al-Adha


2025-06-05 07:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jallal extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah; and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
In a press release on Thursday, Dr. Al-Jalal prayed to Allah the Almighty to return this blessed occasion to our beloved country and the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness and prosperity. (end)
