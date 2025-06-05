403
US Slaps Sanctions On Four ICC Judges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 5 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of States Marco Rubio said Thursday he is designating Solomy Balungi Bossa - of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza - of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou - of Benin, and Beti Hohler - of Slovenia, "in response to the ICC's illegitimate actions targeting the United States and Israel."
"These individuals directly engaged in efforts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel, without consent from the United States or Israel," Rubio said in a press release.
Neither the United States nor Israel is party to the Rome Statute, he said, noting that the designations were pursuant to President Trump's Executive Order 14203.
As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC's illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel, the Secretary noted.
"The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies.
This dangerous assertion and abuse of power infringes upon the sovereignty and national security of the United States and our allies, including Israel.
"The United States will take whatever actions we deem necessary to protect our sovereignty, that of Israel, and any other US ally from illegitimate actions by the ICC.
"I call on the countries that still support the ICC, many of whose freedom was purchased at the price of great American sacrifices to fight this disgraceful attack on our nation and Israel," he went on. (end)
