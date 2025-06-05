403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Defeats Iran In Asian World Cup Qualifiers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 5 (KUNA) -- The Qatari national football team notched up a 1-0 win over Iran on Thursday in the ninth round of the third stage of Group A of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Central defender Pedro Miguel scored the sole goal for the hosts in minute 41 of the game.
The win raised Qatar's score to 13 points in the fourth place of Group A while Iran maintained its top ranking with 20 points, followed by Uzbekistan -18 points, and the UAE 14. (end)
sss
Central defender Pedro Miguel scored the sole goal for the hosts in minute 41 of the game.
The win raised Qatar's score to 13 points in the fourth place of Group A while Iran maintained its top ranking with 20 points, followed by Uzbekistan -18 points, and the UAE 14. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment