Qatar Defeats Iran In Asian World Cup Qualifiers


2025-06-05 07:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 5 (KUNA) -- The Qatari national football team notched up a 1-0 win over Iran on Thursday in the ninth round of the third stage of Group A of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Central defender Pedro Miguel scored the sole goal for the hosts in minute 41 of the game.
The win raised Qatar's score to 13 points in the fourth place of Group A while Iran maintained its top ranking with 20 points, followed by Uzbekistan -18 points, and the UAE 14. (end)
