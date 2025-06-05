OAS Art Museum Receives Donation Of Mixed-Media Work By Surinamese Artist Sri Irodikromo
The acquisition was made possible thanks to the support of OAS secretary-general Albert Ramdin, former foreign minister of Suriname, and his adviser Xaviera Jesserun.
Soeki (2022) stands as an evocative tribute to the artist's father, Soekidjan Irodikromo, himself a renowned Surinamese painter and batik artist. The work is haunting and reverent, with ethereal figures and ghost-like impressions appearing amidst streaks of blue and earthy brown. The vertical strips and stitched elements introduce a fragmented yet rhythmic structure, echoing the layered history of family, tradition, and personal transformation. As a portrait of legacy, Soeki reflects Sri's deeply rooted identity as both a cultural bearer and innovator, intertwining memory with material in a tactile language all her own.
“Sri Irodikromo's work is a powerful representation of cultural heritage and artistic innovation,” said AMA Director Adriana Ospina.“We are honoured to steward this unique piece.”
