OAS Art Museum Receives Donation Of Mixed-Media Work By Surinamese Artist Sri Irodikromo

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Art Museum of the Americas (AMA) of the Organization of American States (OAS) received a donation of the mixed-media work Soeki by acclaimed Surinamese artist Sri Irodikromo. The gift, presented by Monique W. NouhChaia SookdewSing and the Readytex Art Gallery of Suriname, becomes a part of the OAS permanent art collection and furthers its mission of celebrating the arts of OAS member states.

The acquisition was made possible thanks to the support of OAS secretary-general Albert Ramdin, former foreign minister of Suriname, and his adviser Xaviera Jesserun.

Soeki (2022) stands as an evocative tribute to the artist's father, Soekidjan Irodikromo, himself a renowned Surinamese painter and batik artist. The work is haunting and reverent, with ethereal figures and ghost-like impressions appearing amidst streaks of blue and earthy brown. The vertical strips and stitched elements introduce a fragmented yet rhythmic structure, echoing the layered history of family, tradition, and personal transformation. As a portrait of legacy, Soeki reflects Sri's deeply rooted identity as both a cultural bearer and innovator, intertwining memory with material in a tactile language all her own.

“Sri Irodikromo's work is a powerful representation of cultural heritage and artistic innovation,” said AMA Director Adriana Ospina.“We are honoured to steward this unique piece.”

