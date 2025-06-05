The Bahamas Joins The Region's First Environmental Treaty

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Davis officialized the country's accession to the Escazú Agreement.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

THE BAHAMAS / CHILE – Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis, announced today the accession of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas to the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean (“Escazú Agreement”)..

The Bahamas is the ninth CARICOM member state to become a Party to such a treaty and the 18th in the region, reinforcing its climate leadership and strong support to environmental multilateralism.

“Every Bahamian has the right to a safe and clean environment. Our accession to the Escazú Agreement, precisely on World Environment Day, is a decisive step towards making it a reality. It places our people and one of our greatest treasures, our environment, first”, prime minister said today in a public ceremony held at The Retreat National Park (New Providence), also marking the United Nations International Day for the environment.

The prime minister recalled the focus given by the government of The Bahamas to the preservation of the environment.“Our government has deliberately prioritized our island's natural richness, as the lifeline that sustains the economy, livelihoods and wellbeing of present and future generations of Bahamians.”

Strengthening environmental action

The Escazú Agreement, adopted on 4 March 2018 and in force since 22 April 2021, aims to ensure the right to a healthy environment and to sustainable development through access to information, public participation and access to justice. It is also the first in the world to include specific provisions to protect human rights defenders in environmental matters.

Also taking part in the ceremony were the minister of foreign affairs, Frederick Mitchell, the minister of environment and natural resources, Vaughn Miller, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean's director of sustainable development and human settlements, Carlos de Miguel, and the United Nations country coordination officer in The Bahamas, Aneesah Abdullah.

Minister Mitchell stated that“climate change is our top foreign policy priority. By joining the Escazú Agreement, we are reaffirming one of the core pillars of our diplomatic engagement and leading by example in a critical year for the region, as the climate COP 30 will be hosted by Brazil.”

“We have long regarded the environment as a commodity belonging to us, often degrading it and underestimating its potential. When we see it as part of our essence, as a community, we begin to value and cherish it fully. As a vulnerable Small Island State in the frontlines of climate change, the Escazú Agreement gives us additional tools to safeguard and preserve our ecosystems and natural resources, building capacities and strengthening our collaboration with other countries of the region” highlighted Minister Miller.

The United Nations country coordinator for The Bahamas underlined the importance of environmental democracy and the Escazú Agreement for sustainable development.

“Promoting prosperity, security, and a better quality of life for all requires informed and participatory decision-making, empowered citizens and urgent actions to reach those furthest behind”, said Abdullah.

In turn, director De Miguel from UN ECLAC congratulated and emphasized the leadership assumed by The Bahamas in the environmental field as a result of its accession to the Escazú Agreement:

“Today, The Bahamas conveys a clear and resolute message to the region and the international community. By joining other States Parties in addressing shared challenges, it reaffirms its commitment to multilateral cooperation and assumes a leadership role in advancing transformative and sustainable development pathways-anchored in the principles of transparency, inclusivity, and meaningful public participation.”

The ceremony continued with the interventions of special invited guests and key Bahamian stakeholders.

The post The Bahamas joins the region's first Environmental Treaty appeared first on Caribbean News Global .